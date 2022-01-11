The president of the Mario Negri Institute: «We cannot follow the English way, they sequence the variants a lot, we don’t. It is difficult to predict the peak “

Professor Silvio Garattini, president and founder of the Mario Negri Institute of Pharmacological Research, we have exceeded two million infections. Could the peak be close?



“It’s impossible to predict, for one simple reason: we don’t sequence the virus enough. In Italy two variants coexist, Delta and Omicron. A third, identified in the South of France (Ihu, whose patient zero is a traveler from Cameroon, ed), could further complicate the picture. At this moment we do not know how many of the infections, hospitalizations and deaths from Covid are ascribed to Delta or Omicron. Uncertainty does not allow forecasts on the reaching of the peak and the subsequent descent of cases ».

In England, infections have been decreasing for six days (after having exceeded 200,000 in 24 hours), despite the “plan B”, or rather few restrictions so as not to penalize the economy. Is it a viable path?



“We cannot make a comparison with the United Kingdom, where a consortium of universities and research centers has been established since the beginning of the pandemic and has sequenced nearly 2 million Sars-CoV-2 genomes. In this way, the arrival of a new variant and its diffusion are known in real time and any decision can be based on a knowledge of the epidemiological trend. In Italy all this does not happen: the sequencing activity is insufficient, especially in light of the new variants ».

In December, Omicron was at 28% circulation: could it already be dominant, as has happened in other countries?



“It would be useful to know, but the data is lacking. We can therefore limit ourselves to a few considerations: given the high level of contagiousness, we assume that Omicron barefoot Delta. As far as we know today, it would be an advantageous change, as Omicron would seem less aggressive than the previous variant. But it is really difficult to formulate hypotheses because we are in a phase of rapid change and the factors at play are many and complex ».

For instance?



«A very important element is the level of awareness of the people: we are not in a situation of normality and anyone – even if vaccinated or cured – must do everything possible not to get infected. We must avoid any gathering that is not strictly necessary, I am thinking for example of the football championship. And I say it as a fan ».

How much do vaccines affect?



“More than anything else, we need to reflect on the impact of the unvaccinated: among them there are 4 million over-50s and all children under 5 (for which there is still no vaccine, ed ). To these must be added the subjects who for various reasons, despite immunization, do not develop a sufficient immune response to protect against the disease (about 10%). Doing a rough calculation, we are talking about 10 million people susceptible to the virus in Italy. We do not know how many of them have had an asymptomatic infection and therefore, even without the official status of recovered, enjoy some protection ».

There are over 16,000 hospitalized for Covid and 1,600 patients in intensive care. Could antiviral drugs limit the pressure on hospitals?



“For now, only the pill manufactured by Merck is available, which as we know is 30% effective and must be administered at the onset of symptoms. The therapy is indicated for frail subjects, at high risk of serious illness or death: cancer patients undergoing therapy, transplanted patients, subjects with diseases that compromise the immune system. The hope is that an effective antiviral will arrive in all stages of Covid, with the same action as an antibiotic in bacterial infections, to understand each other. Several research groups around the world are working to develop such a cure, which could be really decisive ».

What are the most urgent things today?



“First, push vaccinations. I think it would be right to introduce the obligation from 5 years upwards. Second, to sequence the virus much more to get an accurate picture of Omicron’s spread and immediately grasp the possible arrival of new variants. Third, maintain personal protections and avoid possible occasions of contagion. Then there is a fundamental commitment that falls to states and institutions: to protect low-income areas. In Africa, only 9.5% of the population is fully vaccinated. If we continue to circulate the virus, other variants will form which, with the movement of people, will also arrive in countries with high vaccination coverage. We are already seeing it ».