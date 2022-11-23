Antonio Garamendi (Vizcaya, 1958) will continue to lead the CEOE for another four years. The elections held this Wednesday in the employers’ association have given a large majority to the Basque businessman, who has obtained 534 votes out of a total of 643 cast. There have been no surprises in the vote or last-minute changes and support for the vice president of the Catalan employers’ association, Virginia Guinda, has been little more than testimonial (87 ballots in favor) and there have only been 14 blank votes. Slightly more than 100 votes against that reflect a certain degree of internal opposition within the organization itself -especially from the Catalan wing- which will foreseeably tie his hands in a certain way to act freely and he will be forced to exhibit a greater degree of participation and transparency.

Garamendi became president of the CEOE -to which three million companies and self-employed workers are affiliated- in November 2018 by acclamation, since on this occasion (and as usual in this organization since its foundation in 1977) he did not He had another rival and it was not even necessary to vote. But he succeeded on the second attempt, since he also stood in the 2014 elections that was won by his then-president Joan Rosell.

During this stage, the Basque businessman has always exhibited moderation and institutional loyalty as the main flag, which has helped him reach fourteen agreements with the current Government of Pedro Sánchez, some of them as important as the first increase in the minimum wage (the two remaining have not had their support), the labor reform, the first phase of the pension reform, the ‘rider’ law or the ERTE, among others.

Precisely this large number of agreements with a government made up of “communists” -according to some sources from the CEOE- has generated discomfort in the CEOE, which accuses Garamendi of being excessively soft in the negotiations, not defending the interests tooth and nail of companies and err on the side of complacency.

For this reason, the new president presented a broad program 48 hours before the vote to develop 160 concrete measures throughout these four years of the mandate that he has ahead of him.