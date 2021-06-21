The president of CEOE, Antonio Garamendi, at the seminar ‘The economy of the pandemic’ organized by APIE and BBVA at the UIMP in Santander. JUAN MANUEL SERRANO ARCE – EUROP / Europa Press

The president of the Confederation of Business Organizations (CEOE), Antonio Garamendi, has assured that the effect of mass vaccination, the open economy, “and even the fact that in a few days we will remove our masks, will cause this summer a spectacular drop in workers who are now in ERTE ”. In line with the Government’s forecasts, Garamendi has predicted a clear economic recovery, although without setting figures during his speech at the seminar ‘The economy of the pandemic’, organized by APIE and BBVA at the Menéndez Pelayo International University, in Santander.

Regarding the ERTE, he commented that the agreement to extend the extraordinary system for the protection of employment, “if it is not the last one, it will be necessary to adjust in some way.” The last extension of the ERTEs, agreed by the Government with the trade union organizations CC OO and UGT, and the employers’ CEOE and Cepyme, foresees an extension of the current system of benefits and contribution bonuses until next September 30.

In his speech, Garamendi defended the importance of this mechanism when it comes to saving jobs and also companies. “If there hadn’t been, hundreds of thousands of companies would have closed.” In his opinion, they are “compensation rather than aid” because many benefited companies have not been able to carry out their activity “due to closures decreed by public administrations, not because it was their own decision.”

The leader of the businessmen was blunt in defending that private companies should be present in the distribution system of European Next Generation funds. “What must be avoided is a new Plan E,” he said in reference to the investments in infrastructure made by the Zapatero socialist government, “because that would mean a large increase in activity for a few months so that it can later be diluted. For this, it is essential that private companies intervene and that these reforms involve structural changes even in SMEs ”, he commented.

Garamendi: “I neither support nor support pardons”

Although in his opening speech Garamendi did not make any reference to his statements about the alleged support for the pardons of the you process, the subject was the protagonist this Monday in question time. “I neither support nor support them,” he summed up after four questions from journalists. And the explanation of why it was understood that he had supported them is because it was either not explained well “or it was misunderstood.”

“The CEOE has not manifested itself on this issue and it will not do so,” he added in advance of the meeting that the Confederation will have this Wednesday. He admitted that within entrepreneurs there are different sensitivities and that “everyone has the right to think what they want, but we are not going to position ourselves on this issue. We support the Constitution, that decisions are taken in accordance with the law and we would like the companies that left to return to Catalonia. What we want is political stability, normality, that everything works under the rule of law ”, he added.

The business leader closed his speech by saying: “We defend the unity of Spain and we think that the problem of Catalonia must be resolved among all Spaniards, because it is part of the sovereignty of the Spanish people” and apologized for the consequences of his statements. ” I am sorry for the mess that has been mounted ”.

Sad for some criticism received

Garamendi admitted that he is “saddened” by the criticism received and that a position may be associated in exchange for possible recognition. “The CEOE and I are suffering a series of considerations that we do not deserve,” he pointed out, referring to various reports that linked his position on pardons with a military decoration received last week.

“That is a lack of respect for the Army. Three months ago the Army asked to give us the Cross of Military Merit, which has to go through the Council of Ministers, for a job that we have done in Cartagena with retiring military personnel so that they can rejoin civilian work. That they say that they have bought us for giving me a cross has its grace, and I say it like that so as not to get angry, “he said.

Another published critic attributed their statements about the pardons to the fact that they had received 15 million grants from the state. He stressed that the CEOE “does not charge any direct subsidy from the State.” “It does not have institutional participation, and that is what gives us freedom and independence. Nobody has bought us ”, has asserted the president of the employer’s association.