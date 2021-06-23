The president of CEOE, Antonio Garamendi, last Monday in Santander. JUAN MANUEL SERRANO ARCE – EUROPA PRESS / Europa Press

Antonio Garamendi, president of the Spanish Confederation of Business Organizations (CEOE), has received this Wednesday the support of his colleagues in the form of an ovation, after the controversy generated around the statements he made about the pardons decreed by the Government for the Catalan politicians imprisoned. Garamendi, who has chaired the General Assembly of the CEOE that took place this morning, has assured, visibly moved, that what he has experienced in recent days “seems to me an injustice.”

“I have always talked about the rule of law, the rule of law, the unity of Spain and the parliamentary monarchy. The radish has been caught by the leaves and a part of an hour of interview has been used, which, moreover, is not literal ”, stated the CEOE president. Garamendi was referring to the statements he made during an interview on the program Cafè d’idees, which was broadcast last Thursday, June 17, in RNE and La 2, in which, asked if pardons could help the political stability that is claimed by the employer, he replied: “Within the rule of law is the faculty of the Government to give these pardons and we will not enter there. The rule of law works, within it are pardons, there may be different opinions, but if this somehow ends up in things being normalized, then welcome ”.

After the commotion created by his words, Garamendi tried to clarify what was expressed during the interview, noting that his organization did not position itself either in favor or against the pardons, but it did not prevent his position from being questioned from part of the political sphere. . “It does not matter what he has been saying for days,” lamented the president of the entrepreneurs, who added: “A lifetime is worth absolutely nothing.”

After concluding his final speech, with which the General Assembly of the CEOE has been concluded, in which the approval of the 2020 annual activities report and the budget proposal for the year 2021 was on the agenda – both have been agreed by a majority – the senior management officials gathered there applauded Garamendi, who, moved, thanked the expressions of affection received. “I’ve had a few very bad days,” he acknowledged at the time.

During his speech, the leader of the businessmen has once again shown his disagreement with the draft of the labor reform that the Government has sent them. “We have a frontal position, we cannot accept not to modernize the labor market, but to constrain it,” he indicated. “There is a lot of ideology in the papers that come to us. We believe that they are interventionist proposals and misaligned with the productive fabric that would generate a context of uncertainty. We do not share the project that has been presented to us at all ”, he added.