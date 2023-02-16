The controversy over the salary and employment situation of Antonio Garamendi as president of the CEOE is becoming cloudy. Thus, the same day that it was made public that the Vox union, Solidaridad, had filed a complaint with the Labor Inspectorate in case he had been working for the employer as a false self-employed these four years, Garamendi defended himself against criticism for his remuneration of 380,000 euros with a comparison that is giving a lot to talk about. «Forgive the example, but this is like when there is a rape and they say that the girl was in a miniskirt. I do not accept octopus as a pet,” said the Basque businessman.

This is how he responded in statements on the Antena 3 program ‘Espejo Público’ when he was asked about the reproach that the president of the Pontevedra Business Confederation (CEP), Jorge Cebreiros, launched at him a day before, who said that the salary of his president It does not seem “sensitive to reality” and warned that this situation can “complicate” life for the business class. «It does not seem reasonable to me that at this time a senior manager of our organization has a salary of this type. That may be complicating life for all of us, “he acknowledged.

Garamendi, however, assured that his salary “neither complicates nor uncomplicates” and stressed that it has been a decision approved by the board of directors of a private organization. “We are constantly experiencing attacks on businessmen and this week it was my turn,” he lamented.

Reproaches of Podemos



From Podemos they quickly censored these words by Garamendi, which they described as “execrable”, “miserable” and “ruinous”, as declared by the state co-spokesman of the purple formation, Pablo Fernández.

Garamendi, in addition, was visibly annoyed by the continuous criticism that the Executive is launching at the employers in a war between the two that seems to be intensifying in a year with a double electoral appointment: they reproach him for not sitting down to negotiate the minimum wage, not wanting to raise it , get up from the collective bargaining table, raise your salary… For this reason, he accused the Government of launching a “smear campaign” against the business world and denounced the “constant attack” by certain members of the Executive.

«That the Government is sending messages of division seems very serious to me. He is accusing himself with his finger and now it has touched me, because I am alone, “he denounced. The Basque businessman denied that his salary was increased by 9% this year, as some media suggest, he pointed out that the increase for 2023 is 3%, the same as the rest of the CEOE workers, and denied that he had been forced to regularize their employment situation by going from being self-employed to one more employee of the employer.

“It’s false. I don’t have to regulate anything at all. In Spain there are more than 200,000 people like me, who have to pay the Treasury twice. I am self-employed and I will continue to be so because businessmen cannot be in the General Regime”, he stressed, while stressing that “it is not 400,000 euros nor have I raised 9% because it is not me, this is a matter of a private entity”.

Vox complaint



But from the Vox union they have asked to investigate if the employment situation that Garamendi has had during his first four years in office conforms to the legislation or, on the contrary, he was a false self-employed person. Faced with this “suspicion”, Solidarity has decided to take the case before the Labor Inspectorate to clarify and regularize, if necessary, the Social Security contributions, since until now -they underline-, they only appeared on the CEOE portal as personnel hired by the organization, which implied “that they had to collect through invoices as a freelancer.”

The general secretary of the union, Rodrigo Alonso, warned that this is a practice “too common” to “save taxes” and believes that it should be persecuted and punished “harshly.” “It cannot be that the humblest workers are suffocated with taxes and some smart ones pretend not to contribute,” he claimed.