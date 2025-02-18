The tension can be cut with a chuchillo in the CEOE at the gates of an electoral process in Cepyme that points ways to become One of the toughest in the history of the employerafter the president, Antonio Garamendi, … He decided to present an alternative with his endorsement to compete with Gerardo Cuerva and throw him out of the organization.

The confirmation that in the elections that will be held this year, two candidacies would have already taken the temperature at Diego de León’s headquarters in Madrid, but the steps that the head of the Spanish businessmen is taking to ensure the success of your alternative They are not contributing to temper. According to ABC of various sources consulted, the president of CEOE is now claiming his partners for the delegated vote, with his eye to tie the necessary support to evict Cuerva.

Although The elections in Cepyme have not yet been summonedseveral prominent members of the employer, very close to Garamendi, such as the Secretary General, José Alberto González, are already underway and demanding these votes, a path that has generated discomfort in the organization.

The steps of the Basque businessman are firm and seem to have no turning back, despite the attempts of Gerardo Cuerva to find a solution that avoids the confrontation. A month after both presidents maintained a meeting, after unveiling by ABC that Garamendi would stand up to the president of Cepyme, relationships have worsened And they can do it more after Cuerva has commissioned a legal report on the delegation of the vote without limits that currently exists in their organization and intends to use the head of businessmen.

Sister organizations

The report, to which ABC has had access, openly questions that vote delegation without limits, for understanding that it can hide pressures and alter the democratic principles of organizations, while also emphasizes that This possibility does not exist in CEOE or the ATAthe Autonomous Organization.

Legal experts argue that the granting of representations for the governing bodies and the Electoral Assemblies of Cepyme, “due to the absence of limits in their number, can lead to the exercise of pressures in order to Transfer the meaning of vote and, in short, the result of an adoption of agreements or election to one or few hands, thus infringing the democratic principles by which business organizations must be governed ».

For jurists «it is significant that Cepyme’s sister organizations (CEOE and ATA) establish in their electoral norms that the vote must be personal and face -to -face, expressly prohibited representations or vote delegations, as well as the absentee ballot».

The experts remember that «the representation is not a mere exercise of vicarious assistance to the assembly in question, but can become a kind of substitution by delegation of the will to votethus getting to distort the concept of representation itself, which is initially made up – they say – as a remedy against a punctual impossibility of a meeting to a meeting ».

High voltage appointments

Times are determining again in the business conflict. Cuerva’s four -year mandate in Cepyme expires in March and the idea of ​​the organization is to celebrate the elections in May. At the moment, the times are the ones that mark this week the quotes that the employer of SMEs has today with its Executive Committeeand that CEOE will celebrate tomorrow, in addition to the Board of Directors. In these meetings the two presidents in Liza will be the faces and it is likely that the issue of confrontation will come to light.

In a first step, “Given the pressures received”Gerardo Cuerva will present today at the Committee a proposal to modify the Internal Regime Regulation to limit the number of representations and the way of exercising the vote in the governing bodies of Cepyme. The employer has sent a letter to the members of the committee in which it reports that the eighth point of the agenda will address the modification to leave it in tune with CEOE and ATA.

Charter of the Secretary General

The letter, signed by Secretary General Luis Aribayos, attached the legal report and ensures that the objective of the proposal is to “promote the participation of Cepyme member associations to meetings, this being this A duty of the associates and guarantee that the vote is free and secret in the procedures that are determined in the statutes of our organization ».

At the moment, the name of the candidate that will have the endorsement of Antonio Garamendi is unknown. As this newspaper advanced, since last summer the president of the CEOE has been sought a profile to dispute the direction of Cepyme to Cuerva, and in this search he has found even a dozen rejections to the invitation to beat with his vice president, A man with great support in the organization. The frictions that both have kept in key matters, such as labor reform or the different visions on how to give response to government’s blowshe was opted to find a profile of his trust to stand up to the person responsible for SMEs.

Threat of rupture

The initiative of the employer of employers threatens to cause a break in the organization at a very delicate time, of strong tensions with the government, and with the Second vice president, Yolanda Díaz, Opening on the way to the employer amadrinada by Begoña Gómez, Conpymes, in state institutions and social dialogue, with the ultimate goal of changing the rules that measure representativeness.

The sources consulted by that medium express their deep concern for the fact that the employer transits along the path of the confrontation when the reduction of the day and A controlled time record with inspection of work and fines very high due to breach.

The only clear thing so far is that, unless there are internal maneuvers that avoid it, that they are not expected, there will be two candidates for the presidency of Cepyme after the Andalusian businessman will reject the invitation to leave Madrid and go to a position in Latin America.