Ángela de Miguel, president of the CEOE in Valladolid, has been the person chosen by Antonio Garamendi to dispute the presidency of Cepyme to Gerardo Cuerva in the elections still without date that the employer of the SMEs will celebrate this year, according to the … Reason and confirmed ABC. The candidacy has been announced on Wednesday by Miguel’s own and will be the leading news in the Cepyme awards ceremonyto which the president of the Government, Pedro Sánchez.

De Miguel is, in addition to president of the Valladolid Confederation of Entrepreneurs, Member of the Board of Directors of CEOE and Cepyme. She is a founding partner of the Nugotia law firm, with headquarters in Valladolid and Madrid and is an expert in business internationalization and collaborative law. She is also president of the Mexico-Spanish Business Association, and Vice President of AMMDE. She is also a mercantile law professor at the MBA CEU San Pablo.

The name of Antonio Garamendi’s candidate is known After months of conflict in the business organizationthat frees one of the worst internal battles. As ABC already reported, since last summer the president of the CEOE seeks a candidate to try to deloje his Vice President of Cepyme. The friction they have kept in key matters, such as labor reform or the different visions on how Find a profile, with its endorsementwho can stand up to the person in charge of SMEs after having lost their trust.

The reasons that would have taken the head of the employer to make the decision to try to evict Cuerva from the Directorate of Cepyme are several, but two of them were a before and after in the relationship of two heavyweights in the organization: the disagreements of the labor reform, which Ceoe signed in 2022 with the government and the unions, and the manifesto that the organization of SMEs presented last July Freedom of company.

Gerardo Cuerva’s mandate ends on March 16 and will be in the Board of Directors convened by the President for the next 11 of this month when the date of the elections will be known that, as they should be held in May, as the statutes of the organization should be held. Before that moment comes The legal struggle must be resolved that maintain the Cepyme Committee and its president about the validity of the Voting of the Board of Directors of last February 18 on the modification of the Internal Regime Regulation regarding the unlimited delegate vote.