As soon as they headed the word or crossed looking after coinciding in the ATA assembly, but the president of the CEOE, Antonio Garamendi, took advantage of his speech at that forum yesterday for ask businessmen “unity” who listened to him, with the president of … Cepyme, Gerardo Cuerva, in one of the first rows. The employer’s leader called to avoid division, so that “the interests of the business fabric” are priority, avoiding “personalism, little view and lack of understanding.” On a row, he acknowledged the “loyalty” of the president of Ata, Lorenzo Amor.

Garamendi’s words arrive just 24 hours before the Cepyme Committee meets on Tuesday, the organ that will try to achieve a solution to the crisis that the organization lives After the celebration of the Board on February 18 in which the delegated vote was prohibited for the elections to choose the leader of the Pyme Confederation.

Cuerva will attend this executive body with a report in which lawyers indicate that the action of the president of Cepyme was consistent with law and the vote of that Board, valid. The members of the Committee and the Board have this report in their hands. A position that contrasts with that of the other part of the Board, open to challenge vote considering that the previous committee had denied that possibility.

This issue is key to understanding if Cepyme’s elections, which will be summoned in a few daysthey can develop with delegated ballots (representative of other voters) or there will be no suffrage, as was the case until now. This issue is the last confrontation between Garamendi and Cuerva after the CEOE is looking for an alternative candidate against which he has been president of Cepyme since 2019.

The tension in the business organization continues to rise temperature after Cepyme, Gerardo Cuerva, approved on Tuesday 24 on the Board of Directors a Modification of the delegated vote after the rejected executive committee. In a letter sent to Cuerva two days after that meeting, signed by 20 of the 25 members of the committee, they urge the “immediate” withdrawal of the changes because it has violated the statutes or, otherwise, they will go to justice, at the same time that they demand the call for elections. Otherwise, they say, they will take the reins of the employer.

The clash between businessmen allowed the second vice president, Yolanda Díaz, to insist on that same forum on the need to dialogue, aware that Employers’ differences suppose a certain relief Given the processing of its star measure, the reduction of working hours. The Minister of Labor admitted that she is “aware” that the cut of the day “is not the same in an autonomous as in a large company”, and recalled that her ministry put on the table aid during the negotiation of the law, although in the end it excluded them from the text.