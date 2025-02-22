The meeting that held Cepyme’s dome last Tuesday was a turning point in the open conflict within the employer for more than a month, when the president of CEOE, Antonio Garamendi, confirmed that he would boost an alternative candidate to Gerardo Cuerva in Cepyme’s elections. The tension moved to the organs of the Great Employers, where the rupture between related to one and the other was highlighted, since Only a few days before the last attempt of Garamendi and Cuerva had failed to bring positions to present a single candidacy for the elections.

Both presidents held a brief meeting on Thursday prior to that vote, which passed in a “tense” tone, according to the business sources consulted. The president of CEOE agreed to receive Cuerva after several attempts from the second to establish a dialogue, however, the meeting concluded without progress since the president of Cepyme maintains his decision to run to continue leading the organization of SMEs and Garamendi It retains its intention to turn this employer to subtract “your own voice.” Business sources point out that leaders resulted in the issues addressed in January to the thread of the loss of confidence of the Basque leader.

However, in the days prior to the discussion of the Board, some heavyweights of both employers maintained a parallel negotiation in which they tried to find a formula to mitigate this conflict, which they still do not give lost. According to business sources, the main objective is to end this image of public division that “It does not favor anyone”. Therefore, the strategy is agreed that Cuerva is the only candidate for Cepyme’s elections – which will be convened in the coming weeks and will be held in about three months – and include entrepreneurs closest to the Garamendi circle, from Garamendi form that one of them ascends to the presidency of the organization of SMEs after a year. Business sources point out that this option would not dislike Cepyme’s current president, who has been processed with several options to foster that exit, despite the fact that the closest insists that The businessman has not claimed any position.

After Garamendi probes the president of Cepyme with a vice presidency of CEOE in Latin America, the environment of the Basque leader has offered to his circle the presidency of the European employer of small and medium enterprises Smeunited based in Brussels or the Chamber of Spain, a position that is more attractive to Cuerva (which already presides over the Chamber of Commerce of Granada) but on which the employer has a lower power of influence and therefore, it cannot guarantee it That is going to be the successor of José Luis Bonet.

The negotiators maintain the hope of being able to reach an agreement before reaching a confrontation at the polls, although the distance between both sectors is clear after Cepyme denounced “economic coercion” by Garamendi to his vowels and Cuerva echoed this situation at the CEOE Board last Wednesday. In addition, the most critical of Cuerva prepare to challenge the vote of the Board that led to the change in the vote system after it had been rejected by the Executive Committee. While different business voices recognize their surprise with the result and point to that Cuerva won by measuring his forces with the leader of CEOE.

The ATA vote opens the electoral cycle

The employer of the Autonomous ATA, integrated in CEOE, is called to the polls on March 3. However, the associates know the result in advance since the current president, Lorenzo Amor, who has been at the head of the organization for more than two decades is the only candidate for the election in which a “secret” and “direct vote will be used ” The businessman It has 194 guarantees of the 500 compromisarios that make up the assembly and the support of 78 organizations. The quiet tone in which this choice is expected to pass against the climate of tension that surrounds the following steps of the electoral cycle that will open with this step.

Predictably, the members of Cepyme will go to the polls before the summer, since the president, Gerardo Cuerva, plans to summon them immediately, as transferred to their management bodies on Tuesday. If there is no change in the shifts, then you will have to measure your forces with the candidate who drives Garamendi (which the name is not yet known despite the fact that some of the surveyed representatives were made public).

The result of this electoral process will directly influence what the degree of conflict of the elections to the Presidency of CEOE will be held in 2026. Garamendi has made clear his intention to run again And many see in Cuerva the only potential rival after the Basque leader has filed roughness with foment of the treball on the occasion of the law to reduce the day, since the efforts of Sánchez Llibre to propitiate the non -Junts are going to be key.