High tension in the employers. The presidents of CEOE and Cepyme, Antonio Garamendi and Gerardo Cuerva, have not managed to bring their positions closer in the meeting they held this Tuesday and, unless there are internal maneuvers that prevent it, there will be two candidates for the presidency of Cepyme in the elections that the SME organization will celebrate this year. During the meeting, prior to the one they will have with the Minister of Labor to address the increase in the minimum wage, the Basque businessman He did not want to go into details and he has only informed Cuerva that there is no going back and that he will have an opponent with his endorsement in the elections.

As ABC announcedsince last summer the president of the CEOE has unsuccessfully searched for a candidate to challenge Cuerva for the leadership of Cepyme, and it is now that those close to the president of CEOE assures that it has already found him although his name is unknown. Until he found a replacement, Garamendi would have explored a dozen options, who rejected the invitation of the president of the employers’ association to fight his vice president, a man with great support in the organization. The friction that both have maintained on key issues, such as labor reform or the different visions on how to respond to the government blowseitherthey decided to look for a profile they trusted to stand up to the person in charge of the SMEs.

Breakup threat

The employer’s initiative threatens to cause a rupture in the organization in a very delicate momentof strong tensions with the Government, and with the second vice president, Yolanda Díaz, paving the way for the employers sponsored by Begoña GómezConpymes, in State institutions and in social dialogue, with the ultimate objective of changing the rules that measure representativeness. The sources consulted by this means express their deep concern due to the fact that the employers’ association is currently going down the path of tensions and confrontation.

As this medium advanced, the labor reformwhich CEOE signed in 2022 with the Government and the unions, and the manifesto that the SME organization presented last July in style in society to defend the freedom of business represented a before and after in the relations between both . Issues such as positioning on pardons of the ‘procés’ They did not help either, although on major issues such as the damage that the reduction in working hours, the increase in the minimum wage or the increase in contributions can do to SMEs, they have gone hand in hand; the organization’s position has been one.









A democratic organization

Following the information provided by this medium, Cuerva expressed on Monday his intention to “continue doing what I have done until now, which is defending business interests”, a way of anticipating that he will run for a third term in the elections at Cepyme. “It is a democratic organization,” he explained, with the possibility of different alternatives if they consider it so.

The president of Cepyme also insisted that during these years of mandate he has defended “the interests of small and medium-sized companies due to their relevance”, as well as “the mentality of action of all businessmen” within the social dialogue to address issues. such as the SMI or the reduction of working dayl.