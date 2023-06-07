It goes without saying that parking is a problem in the city. One remedy for this problem is to rent a garagein order to have a place to park the car effortlessly, at least when you return home. But how much is it, on average, the fee? Garage rents follow the parameters that are considered for apartments, i.e. the conditions of the building, rather than the area in which they are located. Obviously, the more or less high presence of parking spaces in the area is also an important factor. However, the average urban conformation of Italian cities often means that the center is the area with the least available uncovered parking, thus increasing the prices of covered ones. For this article we have analyzed the minimum and maximum rents, per square metre, of garages in the semi-central areas of Milan, Naples, Rome and Turin. This data is an elaboration of Easy.it on the basis of those of the Revenue Agency updated to the second half of 2022. As regards Naples, Milan and Turin, data was also provided by the Fiaip (Italian federation of professional real estate agents). Furthermore, some price peaks have been reported in the most central areas of these four cities taken from the major Italian real estate agency websites at the time of writing this article.