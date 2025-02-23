Garabandal: a non -existent Christian miracle that has saved a people from depopulation

While other villages from rural areas in Cantabria have succumbed to silence and oblivion, in San Sebastián de Garabandal, a hundred neighbors still live and the town bar, a hotel, three inns and many other memories stores still live. The peculiar antidote against the depopulation of this mountain corner is that it has become a place of religious pilgrimage since in the sixties four girls said that the Virgin appeared to them. The alleged miracle is not even officially recognized by the Catholic Church, but that has not been an obstacle for buses full of pilgrims from most countries such as the United States, Mexico or the Philippines.

The Vatican concludes that there are no “supernatural” elements in Garabandal

Curiously, all this happens to the indifference of the Cantabrians themselves. In the town there is a pilgrim attention center that last year received 9,000 people mostly foreigners from the five continents. Many more arrive, but this office only accounts for those who enter to ask for information. An intense influx of religious tourists and many organized excursions that also visit other sanctuaries such as Santo Toribio de Liébana causes Diario Traps and parking problems.

Other nearby towns of the municipality of Rionansa itself in which the town of San Sebastián de Garabandal is accused of the lack of inhabitants and they are empty while, in this small town, there are tourists throughout the year enough to support the hotels and restaurants of the area. In fact, the hospitality of the town only serves meals to the pilgrims of the excursions, they are not open to the public. In Garabandal all his life revolves – as they say – around the Virgin. They don’t care if the miracle was real or not: it is a income mine and a survival mode.

Pilgrims have to leave cars and buses at the entrance of the town. There is no choice but to climb on foot the stony slope and steep to the pine forest, today turned into a sanctuary, where the Virgin supposedly appeared. Around the trunks of the trees there are candles, stamps and letters with requests. Because so far, despite their zero accessibility conditions, many people with disabilities arrive with the hope that a “miracle” will free them from it.

Next, a small open sanctuary covers a small altar with an image of the Virgin. In the town, three businesses await them that sell religious books and souvenirs: from bracelets and a fridge magnets to garabandal medallies or visors to take their countries for memory.





The people need a lot of peace and less nonsense. A lot of faith, no cheap folklore José Rolando

– Parish priest of San Sebastián de Garabandal

Masses by ‘streaming’

At the same time, while in other villages the scarcity of priests barely gives to make a mass a week, in Garabandal Father José Rolando celebrates Eucharists that retract by streaming, although he clarifies that during the week there is no avalanche of pilgrims. Every day there are Rosario, Mass and two projections, morning and evening, of a documentary about the appearances in the center of the pilgrim.

The pastor is skeptical with the phenomenon and considers that there is a business behind. “The people need a lot of peace and less nonsense. A lot of faith, not cheap folklore, ”he says. “They are dizzying the poor lady [en alusión a la Virgen]”, Rive.





The constant flow of foreigners since the sixties has maintained the pulse of this small town, which has become a reference point. “Balconada with southern orientation overlooking Los Pinos, a holy place of devotion,” describes the announcement for the sale of a house on a real estate portal. Housing demand is much higher than in the surrounding villages.

“The town of the town cannot buy a house, it is impossible because they are worth almost the same as in Santander,” says a neighbor. So, in part, nearby peoples also benefit. “Would this sell me Prao? ”, A woman asks a neighbor of the nearby town of Cabrojo. “It is that from here you can see the holy place of Garabandal.” “It depends on how much it gives me,” replies the aforementioned. 60,000 euros, she offered. They closed the deal immediately.





A former minister, outstanding ‘Garabandalist’

The alleged Milagro of Garabandal has resurrected again in recent times of the former Minister of Interior during the government of Mariano Rajoy. Jorge Fernández Díaz, a famous inspiring of the so -called ‘Patriotic Police’, has been determined in a determined way to ask the Vatican to review the appearances of the Virgin four girls in the town in 1960 to verify the “authenticity” of the miracle.

In fact, he has starred in some interventions in this regard in the Santander Athenaeum and participates in the informative meetings that are made throughout Spain. Some time ago, Fernández Díaz said he has a guardian angel named Marcelo who works as a personal assistant to offer help in some daily issues and is fully overturned in the promotion of this town for his religious beliefs.

Now, closely linked to the ‘Garabandalist’ movement, he insists that the case must be reopened and asks for an investigation commission, although so far the successive bishops of Santander have insisted that there, in this village of Peña Sagra of the municipality of Rionansa, There is no “supernaturality of the facts” occurred in a pine forest as the legend says.





Four girls made the town famous

An alleged ecstasy and a levitation worked the miracle of the international popularity of this corner of Cantabria. Between 1961 and 1965, four girls from the town between 11 and 12 years old said that the Archangel San Miguel and the Virgin Mary appeared several times. The miracle was public, it happened in view of all, but only they could see them, although there are photographs that portray their supposed moments of trance.

Jacinta, Conchita, Mariluz and Mariloli said they received some divine messages. One ‘appeared’ a sacred shape in his mouth, which others accused him of having stolen from the copon of the church. It was said that the girls were back at full speed, that they climbed the steep slope towards the pine forest where the ecstasy occurred. Alleged paranormal phenomena from which the Church itself has always distrusted.

The then bishop of the Diocese of Santander, Juan Antonio del Val, did not see clearly the alleged miracle and, in fact, the Vatican never certified the appearances. A priest who was in charge of investigating the event in the sixties said that one of the girls, Conchita, confessed that everything had been an invention. A game in which he convinced the others to represent a theater function that he had in his hands and that had an extraordinary Effect called. In fact, another of the girls explained some time after he was not able to distinguish if that had really happened.





But even so, Garabandal became a small apocryphal Lourdes. The faithful decided to believe the girls before the religious authorities and began to spread a fervent pilgrimage that has continued over more than five decades and that has, above all, much pull and fame in America, where the non -existent Garabandal miracle is better known than in its own autonomous community.

The propagation of the ‘garabandalist’ international feeling has a lot to do with three of those girls moved to live in the United States. Loli, already deceased; Conchita resides in New York, and Jacinta, in Los Angeles, from where he returned last year to his people with the relic that custody: a crucifix supposedly blessed by the Virgin in her appearances that offered to kiss everyone. That summer to the Infanta Elena pilgrimage to Garabandal and took a photo with the seer.

Some nuns have requested permission from the Government of Cantabria to build a hermitage in a land on the outskirts of the town. The Mother’s home servants, a congregation that, like the miracle, are not officially approved by the Vatican

The funny thing is that in recent times a platform has emerged in Madrid under the name of Spain’s initiative with Garabandal with the impulse of the former minister charged by the Kitchen Jorge Fernández Díaz case. In mid -October of last year he actively participated in the organization of a congress in the town to exchange knowledge, testimonies and information about the alleged supernatural facts.

There, at the skirts of Peña Sagra, hundreds of people from Spain and other countries such as Mexico, Peru, Venezuela, Colombia, Argentina, Uruguay, the United States, Puerto Rico and Germany met. The congressmen went to a massive mass held by the parish priest of the town, Father Rolando, who in the days prior to the conclave declared: “If this congress is to put a pulse to Rome and the church no longer are on the right track.”





A church for the nuns of Zurita

In parallel to the resurgence of ‘garabandalism’, some nuns have requested permission from the Government of Cantabria to build a hermitage of about 230 square meters in a land that has bought by joining three plots of rustic soil, which add up to almost 8,000 square meters, on the outskirts of the people. They are the servants of the mother’s home, a congregation that, like the miracle, are not officially approved by the Vatican and are only recognized as an international public association of faithful.

They are the nuns of the Cantabrian Monastery of Zurita, who go to the sanctuary every Saturday and operate through the Euk Mamie Foundation by elaborating audiovisual and graphic material with apostolic interest “to collaborate in the new evangelization,” according to its website. Waiting for urban permission, the project has already been rejected by ecclesiastical authorities. The Bishopric of Santander has denied the authorization requested by the nuns and has already warned that it will be a “private cult” place.

But that doesn’t matter much. Garabandal has become a kind of religious theme park that is a mine for the people and the thousands of pilgrims who arrive do not affect them that neither the apparitions, the nuns nor the future church have the seal of El Vaticano. Faith moves mountains and has placed this village at the summit of the success of religious tourism as an antidote against depopulation.