Russian President Vladimir Putin said that contracts of private military companies (PMCs) in Russia were not concluded with the state, and this is the main problem with benefits for fighters. The head of state made a statement during the "Results of the Year with Vladimir Putin", answering a question from a soldier of the private military company Redut, Sergei Sobolev.

The President of Russia believes that the problem with PMCs is related to the gaps of the country’s Ministry of Defense. “Do you know what the problem is? There is a problem. I think these are gaps that should not have been allowed by the Department of Defense. What are the problems? The fact is that formally and legally there are no private military companies in Russia. They are not provided for by law,” Putin said.

He also stated that contracts with PMC participants were not concluded by the state. “The commanders of these private military companies had one relationship or another with the state. Unfortunately, payments were also made in cash. And this is also a big problem,” Putin said and added that it is now difficult to even establish the personnel on the payroll.

The President promised to solve the problem with benefits for PMCs

Putin announced the need to restore the rights of participants in a special military operation in Ukraine within the framework of PMCs. According to him, they should receive benefits due to combat veterans.

If necessary, and perhaps unavoidable, amend the law. And it will be done. We will definitely achieve this. In any case, I promise you, we will strive for this Vladimir PutinPresident of Russia

The government of the Novosibirsk region has already announced that it will help the fighter who appealed to the Russian President. The head of the information policy department of the administration of the governor and the regional government, Sergei Neshumov, said that the regional authorities will provide the ex-PMC fighter with assistance in preparing all the necessary documents, as well as in going through the procedure for obtaining a combat participant’s certificate.

He also added that the package of benefits for all combat veterans from the Novosibirsk region is the same. All fighters, including those from PMCs, are also covered by the regional “rehabilitation certificate” program, the official emphasized.