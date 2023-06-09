It was seen coming, that Governor Rubén Rocha was not going to attend the report of the rector of the Autonomous University of Sinaloa, Jesús Madueña, and it materialized yesterday, but the president of the JUCOPO of the State Congress, Feliciano Castro, and neither did they attend. that of the board of directors, Ricardo Madrid and worst of all is the lawsuit that arose between workers and guards of the university.

This shows that relations are still broken, despite the meetings that Rocha and Madueña have held in recent days, to negotiate the reform of the organic law of the UAS and the one who flatly surprised with his statements is the former rector Juan Eulogio Guerra , which declared that the PAS should leave the university and that no political party should interfere because that represents violating university autonomy. That a change of direction is necessary.

Guerra said that he does not belong to the PAS and that his relationship with Héctor Melesio Cuèn was always that of the rector and former rector and he took the opportunity to “get healthy”, saying that he did not buy the 18 million pesos of tortillas in the middle of the pandemic, but that he paid a debt that the university already had.

The entire PAS bench was absent from the congress session to attend the rector’s report, and he dismissed the absence of the governor and other authorities, saying that the courtesy of inviting them was fulfilled and that he has his hand outstretched for the reforms to the organic law of the UAS, but that will always defend autonomy because it is sacred.

The one who did go all the way is the leader of the PAS, Héctor Melesio Cuèn, who once again accused that there is political persecution against him and his family, his son Héctor Melesio Cuèn Díaz and his wife Angélica Díaz, accused of enrichment inexplicable”, “we are not thieves”, he says and warns that anyone can be persecuted in an authoritarian government.

Accusations were exchanged, spokesmen for the UAS and the PAS accuse Feliciano Castro of having sent joints to boycott the report, and the government side mentions that there were no security guarantees and that any authority that had assisted ran the risk of having him physically or verbally assaulted and better opted for the healthy to leave the void.

Potpourri. Merary Villegas, the president of Morena in Sinaloa, returns to reality the former mayor of Culiacán, Jesús Estrada Ferreiro, who does not advance the times by running as a pre-candidate for senator, and also that he considers that he has several legal trials pending in the courts.

It had to be added that as mayor he was a disaster, that they no longer supported him in Culiacán and that he possibly only seeks to protect himself politically.

“CORCHOLATES”. It transcends that it was an agreement of “the corcholatas”, in the meeting they held with President AMLO, that everyone had to resign or request a license from their positions at the start of the campaigns, only Marcelo Ebrard, advanced his announcement, but that it has already been They begin to separate from the congress: the deputy of the PT, Gerardo Fernández Noroña, Manuel Velasco del Verde and Ricardo Monreal and who will soon do so: Claudia Sheinbaum and Adán Augusto López.

