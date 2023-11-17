Gap soars on the stock market by nearly 30% after improving profitability and despite the drop in sales

Gap shows signs of life. After a period of interim and drift, the new CEO, Richard Dickson, from Mattel, has entered the company on the right foot. The group soared this Friday on the stock market by nearly 30% in operations outside of normal market hours after presenting accounts that exceeded the expectations of analysts and investors. The shares, which were already trading higher on Thursday outside normal market hours, opened this Friday with a rise of 20%, reaching a maximum of $18.14, which implied a revaluation of 32.7%. and then they have given up some ground. One hour after closing they rose 29%

The profit has been greater than expected and the drop in sales less pronounced than feared. That doesn’t mean the results are good. The turnover decreased by 6.7%, to 3,767 million dollars in the quarter (about 3,470 million euros at the current exchange rate) in the third quarter and fell 6.9% in the accumulated of the first nine months of its fiscal year, up to 10,591 million entered from February to October, according to the accounts presented by the company.

Income is resilient thanks to its main chain, Old Navy, whose sales fell 0.5%, to 2,126 million in the quarter, although this after a year that was disastrous for said brand. The chain that gives its name to the group, Gap, suffers a 15% drop in sales, to 887 million in the third quarter, while Banana Republic fell 11% and the sports brand Athleta, in which the group had invested heavily growth hopes, sinks 18% despite concentrating the majority of openings.

Like many American trading companies, Gap does not publish its accounts by full quarters, but by weeks. And the best news on the revenue side is that the fourth quarter of this fiscal year will be 14 weeks, instead of 13 last year. According to its estimates, that will have a positive impact on net sales of $150 million, allowing it to match or stay close to last year’s revenue figure of $4.2 billion for the fourth quarter. “Positive signs at Old Navy and Gap balance the continued work underway at Athleta and Banana Republic,” says the company, recalling that the sale of Gap China to Baozun closed on January 31, 2023 and that fourth quarter revenue Quarter of 2022 included about $90 million in Gap China sales.

Unlike the Spanish group Inditex, Gap has not been able to face the challenges of electronic commerce, despite the initial push derived from the penetration of online sales in its main market. The group that was the leader among fashion chains two decades ago has been languishing and losing steam for years, without responding to the strength of Inditex, H&M and Fast Retailing, on the one hand, and Shein and Amazon, on the other. In the third quarter, while in-store sales fell by 6%, online sales fell by 8%, although they still account for a notable 38% of the total.