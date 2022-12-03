Home page politics

Of: Richard Strobl

In Russia, Vladimir Putin is increasingly having to appease critical voices. (Iconic image) © IMAGO/Mikhail Metzel/SNA



As the Ukraine war continues, “internal unrest” grows in Russia. This is now reported by US experts. Criticism of Putin’s state is growing accordingly.

Moscow – “The Kremlin’s financial strain continues to fuel internal unrest” in Russia. This is the current analysis by the US experts of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW). According to analysts at the think tank, the setbacks in the Ukraine war have been causing shifts in Russia’s power structure for some time. Vladimir Putin is therefore still trying to stay in control of the situation.

But that is apparently becoming increasingly difficult. This is also indicated by a new law in Russia. According to critics, this means that pretty much anyone can be declared a “foreign agent”. A means of being able to control public opinion even more strictly, according to the critical exile medium Meduza. The partial mobilization in particular caused a lot of displeasure among the Russian population. Not very helpful: Although this has officially been declared over, according to various reports, recruitment is still going on.

“Unrest” in Russia is growing: Putin’s state is not paying

In addition, in poorer regions people sometimes have to get by without electricity and heating, while young men are recruited from here to go to war. The US portal is currently reporting on complaints from these regions The Daily Beast. The change in public discourse can now even be followed on Russian TV. In the meantime, the Kremlin’s line of thought has also been deviated from here.

Now the US think tank refers ISW up Footage showing a Russian Communist Party MP proposing to increase payments to veterans before a hostile audience of his United Russia party colleagues at a government meeting in the Komi Republic. “This event is an example of the growing gap between the nationalist parties in Russia under increasing economic strain,” the experts analyze. The problem: the state doesn’t seem to pay – and often not enough. That’s how he refers ISW to reports from the independent Russian broadcaster astra. According to them, more than 100 mobilized employees from the Moscow region did not receive the promised payments. From a unit stationed in Belarus, 108 out of 408 people reportedly received no payment and 200 received no full payment in October.

Problems in Putin’s Russia: business elite sees mistakes

In addition, the Financial Times about increasing disillusionment among Russian entrepreneurs. The business elite is also of the opinion that the mobilization could have been handled better by private companies than by the state. What will not help: Russia’s financial elite has lost massive amounts of money since the beginning of the war. According to Bloomberg-Analysis on which even the Russian mug pointed out, the richest Russians lost more than $74 billion of their wealth in 2022.

According to the analysts of ISW However, Vladimir Putin also has to control increasingly powerful political currents and their actors. The nationalists in particular, who are calling for even more brutal crackdowns in Ukraine, seem to be gaining momentum. These include, for example, the head of the Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin. He continues to try to strengthen the image of his private army and is thus increasingly profiling himself as a strong man in Russia – and thus automatically as an opponent of Vladimir Putin. Kremlin chief Prigozhin has been unable to control things for a long time. After all, in the Ukraine he is dependent on Prigozhin’s mercenaries, who are usually better trained and equipped.

One thing is certain: the unrest in Russia is growing.