A study of skeletons unearthed from a medieval Jewish cemetery in Germany has revealed a startling genetic split among the Ashkenazi Jews of the Middle Ages that no longer existed.

The analysis, the first of its kind from a Jewish cemetery and the product of years of negotiations between scientists, historians and religious leaders, shows that the Ashkenazim have become more genetically similar over the past seven centuries. Two Jews walking down the cobbled streets of 14th century Germany were more genetically different than two Ashkenazi Jews alive today.

“Despite the rapid growth of the Ashkenazi Jewish population over the past 700 years, the population has become more homogeneous,” said Harry Ostrer, a medical geneticist at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York and an author of the study.

The study compared DNA extracted from the teeth of 33 men, women and children buried in the cemetery with DNA extracted from hundreds of modern Jews around the world. Previous studies have shown that modern communities are a genetic mix, with the Ashkenazi carrying the same collection of DNA sequences.

But medieval remains show that the European Jews of the time came from two divergent genetic groups.

Each group shared the same genetic ancestry, going back to a small founding population that likely migrated from southern Europe and reached the German Rhineland at the turn of the first millennium. But the DNA analysis also revealed a genetic split between the skeletons, which could have several explanations. In one scenario, both groups originated from the Rhineland. One branch remained in the region, while the other headed east to present-day Poland, the Czech Republic, Austria, and eastern Germany.

Alternatively, Eastern Europe could have been colonized by a different population of Jews who then mixed to some degree with their Jewish neighbors to the west.

Either way, the two groups remained isolated from each other for generations, as evidenced by their discrete genetic lineages. Then, motivated by massacres, expulsions and economic opportunity, they gathered in places like Erfurt, the city in central Germany that is home to the cemetery where the remains were unearthed.

After a pogrom in Erfurt in 1349, in which few if any Jews survived, the City’s leaders took possession of property and belongings. But just five years later, the need for lost tax revenue led the City to invite the Jews back. They came from everywhere. In 1453, the Jews were expelled again.

Documents on money-lending practices show that Jews from each subgroup formed business alliances with their own kind, according to Maike Lämmerhirt, a historian at the University of Erfurt and co-author of the study. But both groups prayed in the same synagogue. And ultimately, they all lay side by side in the same graveyard.

The Erfurt skeletons carried many of the same disease-causing genetic mutations that worry Ashkenazi Jews today. That suggests that a population bottleneck must have occurred before the Erfurtians were born—in which a small number of individuals seeded an entire population, leading to genetic similarities and the amplification of certain genetic variants.

By: Elie Dolgin