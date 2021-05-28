The 2021 edition of the Djooky Music Awards enters its final stretch with a live broadcast scheduled for Sunday, May 30 at 6.30 pm (Peru time) through the YouTube channel of Djooky.

The event has participants from 129 countries, selected through national and continental rounds thanks to the votes of their followers through the Djooky application.

In Peru, 40 artists from all over the country were registered, from music students to professionals with already recorded video clips.

Of them, there are three artists who compete for the first place in the Djooky Music Awards.

The renowned Peruvian singer and songwriter Gaona, originally from Amazonas, was the winner in a previous edition of the contest. Currently participates in the genre alternative, with the song “Suicide Soul”.

From Chiclayo the singer arrives Jezz drake, in the Latin category, with the song “To forget”. The theme points out the different forms of love that each person has, including obsession.

Finally, the Cusco group Riddles also participates in the alternative genre, with the song “Kariño”. The group is made up of boys ranging from 17 to 22 years old, whose dream is to make the richness of Peruvian culture known through music and its instruments.

As for the song, it describes what a person in love is capable of doing to conquer that dream love.

The choice of the winners of the Djooky Music Awards It will be according to the number of votes on the web and those assigned by the jury composed of the multiplatinum singer from the Philippines Christian baptist, the British Sacha skarbek, the four-time Grammy nominee Patrice rushen; Justin gray, a producer who has worked with talents such as Avril Lavigne, David Bisbal, Luis Fonsi and Amy Winehouse, among others.

Artists who make it to first place will be able to choose between receiving $ 20,000 in cash or a recording / training session at the Capitol studios from Los Angeles with Brian malouf (covered expenses up to $ 20,000), while the second and third sites will receive $ 5,000 and $ 2,000 in cash, respectively.

Similarly, Djooky will raffle off studio headphones, professional midi-keybords, t-shirts and hoodies among users who connect to the awards show live, after completing their online registration at djooky.show.

