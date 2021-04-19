Gaona and the ‘Jon Bon Jovi’ impersonator had their first performance on Saturday April 17 on the Yo soy stage. They both debuted as a duo with a cover of “Livin ‘on a Prayer.”

After the concerts, the Peruvian musician decided to share a publication, thanking Mariano gardella for supporting him after the resignation of Mike Bravo, who played Marilyn Manson in the Big Battles Big Famous edition.

In the same way, he decided to express gratitude to his thousands of fans for supporting him in this new participation in the Latina competition and assured that the next galas will also give all their effort.

“Thank you all for this wonderful evening . We really enjoyed the stage and we gave a lot so that the whole show continues ”, wrote the singer in his official account of Instagram.

Gaona He did not forget the current situation that his ex-partner Mike Bravo is going through, who left I am days ago, and decided to address him a few words: “Strength and I hope the speedy recovery of your relatives.”

‘Marilyn Manson’: why did the copycat leave I am?

Mike Bravo was absent from Yo soy last Saturday April 17 due to personal problems. Before the broadcast, Giovanna Valcárcel and Gaona revealed that the copycat’s resignation was due to death of two of their relatives due to COVID-19.

The host said that the popular ‘Marilyn Manson‘wants to focus on supporting his family during these difficult times, so he chose to put aside his participation in Big Battles, Big Famous.

