The National Automotive Dealers Association, Ganvamwhich looks after the interests of both official and independent car dealers, had a clear request for the newly formed Government: “not to leave us orphans.”

This is how its president expressed it, Raul Palacios, at the 44th Christmas meeting with the press. In it, the manager expressed that, despite his constant dialogue with the different ministries, “we were expressly excluded from the Electric and Connected Vehicle Perte.”

For this reason, he requested that the Administration “have more sensitivity with the automotive sector and not use it only as a political mantra.” To achieve this, he considers it key to consider mobility as something truly sustainable, particularly at a social level.

“Currently, only the highest incomes can buy an electric car,” said Palacios. «We cannot solve a future problem by creating one in the present. “We have to review whether the speed and way of carrying out this transition are sensible or whether they could put the sector at risk.”

The rejuvenation of the park has traditionally been one of Ganvam's workhorses. «We cannot reduce the rate of CO2 emissions only with the electric car. “Not at the rate they are selling,” he declared.

For this reason, it requested that used Euro 6 models, up to five years old, be included in the Government's incentive plans. «We do not doubt that the electric vehicle is the future, but we do doubt how we are making the transition. “If someone has a 20-year-old car, they cannot exchange it for another one worth 40,000 euros,” he stated.

It is precisely this high age that makes up the used vehicle market. According to the president of the association, around 65% of second-hand cars are more than 10 years old, vehicles that are changing owners but continue to circulate and pollute.

Operations in this arena will close below the two million threshold, a point that has been exceeded before the pandemic. Even so, this represents a growth of 2.5% compared to 2022 and they predict that it will be even more timid by 2024, with 1% more and closing the year with 1,956,463 sales.

Regarding new vehicle registrations, the year will close far from the “natural level” of Spain, 1.2 million, and will do so around 950,000 units, an increase of 16.8% compared to last year.

For the next one, the million cars will not be exceeded either – this will not occur, predictably, until 2025 – but will end up with 5% more, that is: 998,000 registrations.

By 2024, Ganvam estimates that plug-in models – that is, pure electric and plug-in hybrids – will account for a share of 13.8% and account for some 137,751 sales.