With a short post on social media, Panini Comics announces a new work for the line Planet Manga. It is about GANTZ: Ea spin-off from the manga of Hiroya Okuwritten by the original author and illustrated by Jin Kagetsu.

It is a new spin-off series of the narrative universe of Gantz set in the Edo period of Japan, serialized at home starting from 2020 and which currently has three volumes. More details on the Italian release will be provided via the preview issue 366.

Source: Panini Comics