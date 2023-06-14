On the eve of the eighth stage of the Giro d’Italia (Terni-Fossombrone on May 13) Filippo Ganna announced his withdrawal due to being positive for Covid. The return to racing of the 26-year-old from Ineos was expected on Sunday 11, the day of the start of the Tour of Switzerland, but on the eve of Filippo’s message on Instagram: “Unfortunately I will not take the start of the Tour de Suisse for health reasons. After a few days not at the top, I made this decision together with the Ineos Grenadiers medical staff”. Now the worst seems to be over and Filippo seems ready to get back to racing. Tomorrow the blue gold in the quartet at the Tokyo Games will be via dell’Occitania before then participating in the Italian Championships.