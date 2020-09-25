Italy took the baton from Switzerland to save the World Cup from the coronavirus and this Friday the effort was rewarded. Filippo Ganna, the new time trial talent, honored his country’s temple of speed, the Enzo Circuit and Dino Ferrari of Imola, playing the Italian anthem as the first Italian world champion in history in this specialty. A result that is far from being a surprise, since this imposing 1.93, bronze wheeler in 2019, was the big favorite (even in the bookmakers) after exhibitions like those of the last Tirreno and for his enormous record in track that has reported four golds and a position in the very refined goat. More news, although just as predictable after his huge Tour, It was the silver of the versatile Van Aert (at 26 “), who although he seemed more favorite for the long distance test on Sunday, had already warned that I would not miss this opportunity. The Swiss Kung, at 29 “, was bronze.

But none came close to the records of a Filippo Ganna who, at 24, was a roller from the start. The Ineos cyclist dominated with an iron hand at the intermediate point, at kilometer 14 of the 32 of which consisted of a route for pure specialists. There they still had options up to now rainbow Dennis and Geraint Thomas, who stayed at the gates of the podium. The Jumbo, Van Aert and Dumoulin, gave different sensations: while the Belgian went from less to more, the Dutch did not seem to enjoy (with some scare included) with the breath of Ganna himself on the neck, which was close to bending him.

Wout van Aert.

MARCO BERTORELLO (AFP)



Ganna’s entry into the Imola Enzo and Dino Ferrari Circuit was like a racing car perfectly adjusted for the feat. If his coach, Davide Cassani, said in the previous one that this time would be won at 53 km / h, his pupil clocked 52.978 km / h. “I am very happy to win in Italy, I tried to mentalize myself these previous days and not notice the pressure,” said this runner who already had four planetary golds on the track, before listening to the Italian anthem on a podium in which Van Aert accompanied him, who already has a silver in which it is his first participation in a World Cup event and nobody rules him out to repeat on Sunday, and the Swiss Stefan Kung, who felt good to retire a few days before the Tour to prepare the appointment and repeat the bronze that he achieved in 2019 on the road. Pello Bilbao, the Spanish representative, could only be 26th at 2:36 behind the winner, although its objective should be on Sunday to be a tool for the Selection of Valverde, Landa and Mas.

CLASSIFICATIONS