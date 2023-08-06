Starting at 20 tonight, Italian time, Filippo Ganna will go hunting for what would be his sixth individual pursuit world title. The 27-year-old Piedmontese, in this morning’s qualifying at the Chris Hoy velodrome in Glasgow, set the best time of 4’01″344 and will have to face the British Dan Bigham, who for his part set the second fastest time at 1″617 from Ganna. Curiosity: these are the last two record holders of the Hour, currently the holder is Ganna with 56.792 km/h.