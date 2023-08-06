@
Starting at 20 tonight, Italian time, Filippo Ganna will go hunting for what would be his sixth individual pursuit world title. The 27-year-old Piedmontese, in this morning’s qualifying at the Chris Hoy velodrome in Glasgow, set the best time of 4’01″344 and will have to face the British Dan Bigham, who for his part set the second fastest time at 1″617 from Ganna. Curiosity: these are the last two record holders of the Hour, currently the holder is Ganna with 56.792 km/h.
A medal therefore already certain for Italy – the ‘color’ to be determined tonight – while another could arrive as Jonathan Milan gained access to the final for the bronze with the third time. The Friulian finished in 4’06”393, just 0”014 better than the Portuguese Ivo Oliveira who improved his personal best by 2” . The other two blues in the race, Manlio Moro and Niccolò Galli, set their own personal records: Moro 10th in 4’10”460; 16th for rookie Galli in 4’14”830.
