The Italian Filippo Ganna shattered on Monday the chrono in the Tyrrhenian-Adriatic and ended the time trial in 12 minutes and 17 seconds, surpassing in 23 seconds Juan Ayuso, who for a few minutes felt winner in the ‘race of the two seas’ that after this first contact leads the Italian.

Expert in this test, Ganna (ineos) again left winner in a short time trial. The Italian flew in bed of bed and managed the pace better than anyone in the second half of the route of just over 11 kilometers to, after spending 2 seconds later than the Spanish at the intermediate point, taking out the final 23 seconds and marking his best time in the competition with another exhibition.

Ayuso (UAE), which ended second last year, when he won the chrono, reaches this 60 edition of the competition between the Tyrrhenian and the Adriatic in a great moment, just after his triumphs in the Faun Drome Classic and Laigueglia trophy, but could not with the ‘monster’ of the Italian speed.

For his part, the Belgian Tim Merlier (Soudal Quick Step) again imposed himself with authority to the ESS in the second stage of the Paris Nice played through 183.9 kilometers between Monteson and Bellegare, so it reinforces the yellow jersey.

The European champion, born 32 years ago in Wortegem Petegem, finished with authority in the endless straight line of Bellegare to sign up for his sixth victory of the season and the 56 of his professional career. His team threw him perfectly and successfully reduced the distant attacks of his rivals.

Merlier entered the finish line with a time of 4h.11.29, at an average of 43.9 kms/hour, followed by the French Emilien Jeanniere (Total Energy) and Hugo Page (Intermartché). Pedersen, Demare and Kristoff were formed with Top Ten positions.