The assault on Paris-Roubaix with a super catalog bicycle, as all those of professional cycling are by now. It really seems strange that tomorrow, for the Queen of the Classics, with 54.5 grueling kilometers of pavé distributed across 29 sectors and at least a week to soothe all the pain in his hands, arms and shoulders, Pippo Ganna will get on the Pinarello Dogma F (the initial stands for Fausto Pinarello, president of the Treviso-based company) which can be bought for no less than 15 thousand euros.