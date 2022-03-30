The tension is the right one. Pippo Ganna says, with his self-irony: “Yes, I like watching it on TV …”. And then: “Yesterday Dario asked me if I had fun. No, I honestly don’t know who the self-injurer is who finds it nice to ride on the cobblestones … The next day, you’re all broken as if you had an accident. Especially your hands, it’s like when you turn a finger and you have that discomfort for several days, but in this case not on just one finger, but on all ten fingers. And the same on wrists and shoulders. ”