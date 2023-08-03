Home page World

From: Johannes Welte

The rubellite and tourmaline (example images) were apparently exhibited at the Vicencaoro Fair. © Montage MATTEO CASTAGNA / Facebook, Wikipedia

On the Brenner autobahn in South Tyrol, a German jeweler was lured into an ingenious trap on his way home from a trade fair. And deprived.

Bolzano – The story, which is now making headlines not only in Italy, sounds like something out of a gangster film: A German jeweler takes a coffee break at a motorway service station – and while he enjoys sipping his espresso, he gets rid of a fortune of five million.

The jeweler’s car was sabotaged at the Eisack Ost service area. © Autostrada del Brennero

On Wednesday evening (August 2), more details about the jewel robbery on the Brenner motorway north of Bozen leaked out: the robbery was a bit more complex than Italian media initially reported. According to the newspaper Alto Adige the crime took place in January 2023, but only became public knowledge now, in August. At that time, the German jeweler was on his way home from a jewelery fair in Veneto. At the beginning of the year, the Vicenzaoro, a large trade fair for gold and gemstone jewelry, took place in Vicenza.

Jewel robbery in South Tyrol: gangsters sabotaged the German dealer’s car – and hit the workshop

On the way home, the dealer took a coffee break at the Isarco Valley East service area. What he didn’t know: According to the report, he was being followed by several gangsters in two small cars. While the traveling salesman was taking a break in the Autogrill, one of the robbers got out and used a knife to pierce a hole in the tire of the Mercedes.

When the dealer drove on, he didn’t notice until he was back on the freeway that he had broken down. Apparently he didn’t have a spare tire with him, so he drove off the A22 on the next motorway and looked for a workshop in the municipality of Chiusa to repair the tyre, the report goes on to say. In a briefcase he had kept a rubellite and a tourmaline, two precious gems – worth a total of five million euros! He had the bag Alto Adige according to lying on the passenger seat. It is said that when he got out at the workshop, he did not lock the car. The robbers simply had to reach in quickly and escape with the valuable loot.

Two other suspects targeted by police

Of course, the gem dealer reported the theft, and the Bozen public prosecutor’s investigation was strictly confidential. The police evaluated the surveillance cameras on the Brenner motorway – and one of the men was arrested last week. A detention hearing was scheduled for Wednesday (August 2), but the suspect’s defense attorneys, Nicola Nettis and Antonio Cristallo, withdrew their complaint and there was no hearing.

Loud stol.it Two other suspects were identified. The two jewels, one worth 3.5 million euros and the other 1.5 million euros, were insured. It is unclear why the gemstone dealer had not commissioned a valuables transport company.