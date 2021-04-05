Continuous riots for a week in Londonderry, attacks on the Police also in Newtownabbey and Carrickfergus on Sunday night. One of those accused of acts of violence following an outbreak of violence in Belfast last Friday is 13 years old. Police say there were 12 children in the Londonderry riots on Sunday night.

Attacks on Northern Ireland Police Service (PSNI) vans with incendiary cocktails or bricks is not an unusual event. It is perhaps an exaggeration to say that what happened in recent days in the region had not happened since the time of the terrorist conflict, which began to ease 23 years ago, after the signing of the Good Friday Agreement.

The population in the area where the riots are taking place call their city Londonderry, in memory of its founding by financiers of the City of London at the request of the king. Those neighborhoods east of the River Foyle are known as Waterside and have a Protestant and pro-British majority. Across the river, the population calls their city Derry. They are Catholic and pro-Irish.

Newtownabbey and Carrickfergus are also predominantly Protestant areas. In that southeastern Antrim region, the Ulster Defense Association (UDA), one of the unionist groups that emerged in working-class neighborhoods, had strength, often incited by Reverend Ian Paisley to counter IRA violence. The local branch of the UDA split from the leadership after the peace process, to dedicate itself mainly to gangsterism.

According to specialized journalists, the disturbances would be a response by the Northeast Antrim Brigade to the regional police, which had recently dealt blows to the organization’s structures. The UDA also has a presence in Waterside neighborhoods, but unionist commentators and politicians do not believe that this kind of coordinated revolt is entirely the consequence of a mafia order.

Logistics and segregation



The political motives for the protest mentioned are the Irish Protocol to the Withdrawal Agreement, the effect of which in Northern Ireland is its relative separation from the rest of the United Kingdom by border controls, and the fact that the State Prosecutor’s Office announced last week that there will be no prosecution of Sinn Féin leaders for organizing, in June 2020, a huge funeral of one of the great bosses of the IRA, Bob Storey, in breach of the restrictions of the pandemic.

Many unionists asked after the funeral that the main deputy minister, Michelle O’Neill, of Sinn Féin, resigned for betraying the policy of the Executive that he co-directs with the unionist Arlene Foster. But prosecutors affirm that the confusion created by the changes in the regulations issued against COVID, and the fact that a leader of O’Neill’s party coordinated with the PSNI the organization of the funeral, makes it unfeasible for the prosecution of 24 leaders of the party associated with the IRA culminated successfully.

Unionist rage is evident. Arlene Foster has called for the abolition of the Irish Protocol agreed between Brussels and London, and also the resignation of the regional police chief. But the PSNI has warned that, behind the disturbances carried out by groups of several dozen young people, there is no politics but “sinister elements”.

The relative end of violence after the peace process has exposed the nature of some groups, which are still described in the region as “paramilitaries.” During the conflict, mafia structures already developed within it. The segregation in neighborhoods facilitates its operation. Their bosses rule their districts through revenues from the drug trade, extortion, and the threat of violence.