The owner of this pouch is well on his way to becoming a gangster. He is not yet very successful: the car he had stolen has been confiscated, according to the letter from the district public prosecutor’s office. The train and tram tickets show that he now simply travels by public transport. That is of course quite annoying. Because if you want to be taken seriously in the criminal circuit, then you have to put out the eyes of others with a fat car and expensive stuff, I can imagine.

He’s trying his best. He has a pouch from Daily Paper. Not as expensive as Gucci, but it’s a start. He had a gold earring. You also make an impression. But according to the pledge, he forfeited it at the gold exchange office for 100 euros. So he needed money.

If you want to play the gangster boss with a limited budget, you have to be creative. And he is.

He watches the little ones, because he has a Bonus card and, instead of an expensive stiletto, a potato peeler. The two bullets he carries are perfect for shoot-you-death threats. And then hope no one finds out that you can’t afford a gun!

If you have to keep up appearances, you can get quite stressed. It seems that the owner of the pouch had found a solution to that too. The filter tips, long rolling papers and crumbled cigarettes indicate that he regularly smokes a joint. That helps. Chewing gum against the dry mouth and a puff of perfume against the fear sweat and nobody realizes that you are actually screwing things up. Fake it till you make it. I wonder if he’s tough enough to pick up his bag.