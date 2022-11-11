Gangs | Report: Lihatukku Veijo Votkin’s renovations channeled funds to Hell’s Angels

According to the inspection ordered by the Regional Administrative Agency, the well-known meat house and the real estate company have worked in cooperation with a member of the Angels of Hell. The company denies the transfer of funds to a criminal organization.

Multi for decades, Christmas hams, sausages, ready-made meals and other foodstuffs have been on the plate of a person from the Helsinki area via the red brick industrial property located in Helsinki’s Tukkutori.

Several food companies operate in the building in question at Vanha Talvitie 8. The most famous of them is Lihatukku Veijo Votkin, whose large red advertisements can be seen from the property on the nearby streets.