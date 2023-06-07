Gangs of Sherwood has one exit date official, announced by Nacon and Appeal Studios: the game will be available on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S starting October 19 and the authors wanted to show it again in action with a gameplay videos for seventeen minutes.

Announced last July, Gangs of Sherwood comes as a cooperative action inspired by the legend of Robin Hood but with a decidedly dark fantasy setting and a comic graphic style.

The video confirms these prerogatives while the protagonists make their way through the enemy troops who have besieged their fortress, eliminating the enemies through special combinations and maneuvers, until they face a boss equipped with magical shields.

Playable alone or in four, the title of Appeal Studios seems interesting but it is clear that it will be necessary to touch the experience first hand to understand how solid and pleasant its mechanics are or if there is room for too much slipperiness: an aspect that would inevitably end up undermine the goodness of the project.