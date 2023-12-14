Robin Hood is perhaps one of the best-known fictional characters in the world: between literature, cinema and… video games, the Sherwood Forest gang continues to exert an irresistible charm. However, the Appeal team decided to dare by telling us a story that differs greatly from the forests and villages of ancient England. Although the imagery of Robin Hood, as evidenced by the name of the game itself, is fundamentally the launching pad, it would be very limiting to say that the development team didn't put their own spin on it. The result of this experiment? Gangs of Sherwoodwhich we want to tell you about in our review.

Sherwood Forest? We didn't remember it that way

Gangs of Sherwood, as previously mentioned, picks up the stories of Robin Hood and companions adding his own: in the steampunk England imagined by the guys from Appeal, the troops of Sheriff of Nottingham they have more power than ever thanks to the help of the Philosopher's Stone, and now they threaten the whole of England.

Preventing the destruction of the poor people will be the task of our 4 heroes: Robin Hood, Lady Marian, Friar Tuck and Little John. Let's start by talking about the presence of 4 playable characters: in single player mode we will be able to quickly interchange them, while in multiplayer mode we will be able to train a rich and varied party in the moveset but also in character designwith the latter seeming reasonably successful.

Each of the 4 characters is equipped with different skills and a very personal moveset, but the selectable weapons and equipment items also vary. We found the moveset of the characters rather inspired in its simplicity, and the combos they are easy to activate, complete with an area of ​​our “headquarters” used as a training room which allows us to delve deeper and test all the key combinations available in combat.

As far as gameplay is concerned, our objective is anything but complex to understand: we will have to defeat a series of enemies making use of short, medium and long range weapons (depending on the selected character), moving within corridor structures which, in most cases, do not allow for alternatives or shortcuts, resulting in them being excessively linear.

The game He does his best in company of friends: the party balances each other thanks to each other's skills, and can give rise to interesting clashes in areas not particularly original. We have ancient cities, forests, but also majestic palaces (like the one that serves as our “home base”).

Within these areas we will find ourselves facing dangerous enemies, who they vary very little regarding moveset and physical appearance: despite this, we found the difficulty of the fighting sufficiently stimulating, i.e. neither so easy as to be boring, nor so difficult as to be frustrating (referring to the basic experience in “normal” difficulty).

It is important to consider that, at the beginning of each mission, we will be able to select the difficulty: once you have become accustomed to it you will be able to choose a difficulty level best suited to your needs.

The missions they turn out to be quite repetitive and not very stimulating: the situation improves in the bossfight and it reaches its peak when we decide not to act alone, sacrificing at least in part a certain feeling of repetitiveness. Gangs of Sherwood it is to all intents and purposes one of those games where Unity is strength.

And on the technical side?

Gangs of Sherwood's biggest flaw is certainly its look. The game has a sketchy graphic style, not very original and even less convincing. Despite a character design of the main characters and some bosses that seemed to make attractive promises, the models of NPCs, enemies and the textures of the environments are not up to par for a project that aims for the “Wow” effect in 2023.

The animations of the characters turn out to be rather wooden, and our protagonist often gave the impression of “slide” on the ground, without the presence of tall grass or other elements having any effect on the movements performed. In short, we note that some graphic elements have been treated with due caution (the aforementioned character design, but also the lights) to the detriment of others.

To conclude, we would like to point out that Gangs of Sherwood is dubbed (in English) with a decent choice of voice actors, but that the soundtrack, rather anonymous.

The PS5 version of Gangs of Sherwood that we tested did not present any particular adaptation problems: the game runs quite smoothly both with one and multiple players on the screen, giving an experience that, from this point of view, does not generate any type of frustration.

As for, still focusing on the PS5 version, collecting trophies, we point out that this allows a certain longevity to the title: you will in fact be asked to carry out actions and complete missions using all 4 characters. Even for Platinum it will be necessary to play with a friend: in short, the title seems to tell us in every way that single player… is not a thing!