Gangs of Sherwood will boast a combat system distinctly action, surprisingly frenetic and spectacular: the new reveals it video diary published by Nacon, in which game designer Sven Panes Robelo illustrates all these aspects.
Out on October 19 on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, Gangs of Sherwood will adopt a decidedly immediate and fast approach, dividing the characters by classes and giving each of them different characteristics.
As per tradition, we will therefore find ourselves controlling unstoppable or ranged tanks like the same Robin Hoodcapable of attacking from a distance with different types of arrows and inflicting massive damage even to very large groups of enemies, coordinating with their companions.
A new trip to Nottingham
As you will certainly remember, Gangs of Sherwood is not the only game that in recent times has drawn inspiration from the legend of Robin Hood to catapult us into a dark fantasy reinterpretation of medieval England.
In fact, the unfortunate Hood: Outlaws & Legends developed by Sumo Newcastle tried to do it previously, a PvPvE in which two teams of outlaws had to contend for a treasure chest, while facing the guards of a totalitarian and ruthless state.
