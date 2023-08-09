Gangs of Sherwood will boast a combat system distinctly action, surprisingly frenetic and spectacular: the new reveals it video diary published by Nacon, in which game designer Sven Panes Robelo illustrates all these aspects.

Out on October 19 on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, Gangs of Sherwood will adopt a decidedly immediate and fast approach, dividing the characters by classes and giving each of them different characteristics.

As per tradition, we will therefore find ourselves controlling unstoppable or ranged tanks like the same Robin Hoodcapable of attacking from a distance with different types of arrows and inflicting massive damage even to very large groups of enemies, coordinating with their companions.