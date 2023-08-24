During the Future Games Show in August 2023 a new one was presented trailer Of Gangs of Sherwood, the co-op action for 1-4 players that takes place in a fictional world inspired by the legend of Robin Hood. The video confirms and also reminds us of the release date, set for October 19, 2023 on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Gangs of Sherwood is a cooperative action where we will take on the role of Robin, Marian, Fate Tuck and Little John, to face the troops of the Sheriff of Nottingham, who has come into possession of the powers of the Philosopher’s Stone.

It will therefore be necessary to check it collaborate with the other characters and combine their fighting styles based on the use of firearms, bows, shields and other special abilities, and choose the most efficient strategy each time.

Obviously our goal will also be steal from the rich to give to the poor, thus increasing our reputation among the population and thus gaining various benefits such as better equipment. The game also promises to offer a captivating storyline full of mysterious characters, faithful allies and charismatic enemies.