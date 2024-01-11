The Integral Attention Service, responsible for administering prisons in Ecuador, reported this Thursday (12) that 178 people are being held hostage by criminal groups in seven prisons. The update comes four days after the start of the security crisis in the country, which led to the declaration of a state of emergency by Daniel Noboa's government, lasting 60 days.

Although the police have initiated several operations across the country aiming to free those kidnapped and restore security by the State, the military has still not been able to access the prison centers that are controlled by the main factions operating in Ecuador, such as Los Choneros and Los Lobos.

The prisons where there are kidnapped people are located in the provinces of El Oro, Cotopaxi, Loja, Azuay, Tungurahua, Cañar and Esmeraldas.

Loja police authorities informed the local press that there are 16 prison officers detained by criminals since Tuesday (9), but that they are fine.

The Penitentiary Service also reported that on Wednesday night (10), at El Oro Penitentiary, there were incidents caused by prisoners. “Together with the National Police, we are working to restore order,” reported the authorities involved in the investigations.

In Santo Domingo prison, the escape of three prisoners was confirmed. Searches to recapture the criminals continue across the country.

At the Esmeraldas prison, in the early hours of this Thursday (11), a group fired shots from inside the prison center at Armed Forces soldiers who were outside. Members of the Ecuadorian Army reacted to control the situation, without releasing further details, the prison service said.

During the presentation of the Armed Forces' first official report, this Wednesday (10), the head of the Joint Command, Jaime Vela, stated that, so far, there is no information about murdered hostages.