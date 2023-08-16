Tired and frightened by the growth of criminal gangs, at least 3,000 citizens decided to leave a district of Port-au-Prince, the capital of Haiti. The country’s Civil Protection Department estimates that 80% of the city is in the hands of gangs, which plague the population with serious crimes such as rape and murder. The Secretary General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres reiterated the need for an international squad to counter insecurity.

“I don’t even know where to go, I had to run away from home,” Elie Derisca, a resident of Port-au-Prince’s Carrefour-Feuilles district, told an AFP reporter on Tuesday, August 15.

“We are living in an extremely difficult situation,” he adds, while hundreds of residents from the south of the Haitian capital leave -some with an uncertain destination- with the greatest amount of goods they can carry, in vehicles or on foot, trying to flee from the crime of The gang.

A report from Haiti’s Department of Civil Protection indicates that some 3,120 people have so far been forced to leave the Carrefour-Feuilles district, on the outskirts of Port-au-Prince, due to rampant violence. But the number of displaced persons may continue to rise, the entity warned.

The wave of attacks by criminal gangs continues to grow in the Caribbean country, especially in its main city. Although daily, serious crimes affect the population, such as sexual assaults, kidnappings, thefts and murders. Added to these events is now more frequently the looting and burning of property, which leaves dozens of deaths.

Carrefour-Feuilles is constantly hit by the crimes of the Ti Lapli gang, led by Renel Destina, who is even wanted by the United States authorities for the kidnapping of citizens of that country.

Citizens carry an injured person after an act of gang violence in Port-au-Prince, August 15, 2023. © Ralph Tedy Erol / Reuters

The strength of this criminal group, like many others that roam Port-au-Prince, exceeds the defensive capacity that the Police can provide. “The authorities did nothing to come and rescue us,” Elie denounces.

The violent situation worsens in this area. The Police acknowledged last Monday, August 14, that an unspecified number of buildings were set on fire and that there were people killed, but they could not verify details.

The National Police issued a statement seeking to reassure citizens who in recent days have returned to demonstrate against insecurity.

“We will continue deploying all the means to put out of danger the bandits who want to sow problems in the communities,” reads the letter from the authorities, although it was not enough to allay the fears of the population.

Haiti has been suffering from a security crisis for years –along with economic, political and health emergencies- that has increased since the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse. The nation’s Department of Civil Protection estimates that 80% of Port-au-Prince is under gang control.

United Nations reiterates the request for a transnational squad

The Secretary General of the United Nations, António Guterres, stressed to the Security Council the need to implement a “robust use of force” by a multinational military body to combat gang violence.

After Port-au-Prince requested international collaboration last year, Guterres suggested to the bloc’s members that they send a “rapid action force” to support the Haitian police, but there was no progress.

In July, the Council reiterated the possibility to the member countries that requested that the Secretary General prepare a report with different options in which the UN could intervene, either with military capacity or with a peace operation.

🇭🇹❗Haiti’s displacement crisis deepens: Fatigue in host communities pushes half of displaced to dire makeshift sites amid rising violence & instability. Urgent international support is needed to meet the humanitarian needs of nearly 5.2 million people.https://t.co/rQPlc9bKLD — IOM – UN Migration 🇺🇳 (@UNmigration) August 16, 2023



On Tuesday, August 15, Guterres detailed two possibilities to achieve stability: advance with the multinational force or strengthen a political mission that is already in the country. However, the official warned that “the current context of Haiti is not conducive to maintaining peace.”

“Nothing less than the robust use of force, complemented by a non-kinetic set of measures, by a specialized, trained, multinational police force enabled by military assets, coordinated with the National Police, would be able to achieve these objectives,” Guterres said. .

This week Human Rights Watch also urged a multinational military intervention to curb gang violence.

While the international community discusses possible support for security, abominable crimes continue to plague the Haitian population, at the hands of groups outside the law.

With AFP and Reuters