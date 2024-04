Man walking among people who were killed this Monday in Haiti | Photo: EFE/ Johnson Sabin

Port-au-Prince, the capital of Haiti, is the scene of intense clashes this Monday (1st) between gangs and police forces. According to information from the EFE Agency, the National Palace, the official residence of the head of the executive branch, is also under attack by armed men, and several employees are trapped there.

According to information from other international agencies, gunfire is echoing throughout the area close to the palace at this moment. Around five police officers are injured, one of them seriously.

According to EFE, members of armed gangs belonging to the 'Vivre Ensemble' (living together) coalition, led by criminal leader Jimmy Cherizier, known as “Barbecue”, managed to set fire to an armored National Police vehicle in the vicinity of the palace.

This latest episode of violence in Haiti comes after more than a month of continuous gang attacks against government infrastructure. The attacks hit police offices, the international airport and culminated in the invasion of several prisons, which led to the escape of more than 4 thousand condemned inmates.

The situation led Prime Minister Ariel Henry to announce his intention to resign, creating a transition council.

Violence in Haiti has resulted in 1,554 deaths and 826 injuries to date, according to UN data. (With EFE Agency)