Gangmastering, a scourge of our country. Here is the difficult job of labor inspector. The comment

The great heat wave hits cities and cultivated fields without distinction. But while in the city people protect themselves with air conditioning, in the fields you have to sweat under the sun. Sometimes to chase irregular suspects, sometimes to avoid gunfire. It is the fate of labor inspectors who want to do their job, that is, to tear the veil on irregular work.



Are there few of them? Maybe. But it is not because of this hypothetical shortage of labor inspectors that cases of illegal work in agriculture are not discovered. Everyone knows everything. Always has. But chasing illegal workers in the fields who try to escape controls – their permanence in Italy depends on it, after so many journeys of hope and so much money paid to human traffickers – or dodging the bullets of those who work (always under the table, of course) on behalf of scavenging entrepreneurs, It’s not an easy job.

Do we need heroes? Sometimes, yes. During my long tenure at the top of INPS, I was lucky enough to meet some heroes, threatened, forced to live under escort, in order to denounce criminal companies and entrepreneurs. But as Brecht said, “Blessed is the country that has no need of heroes”. And in fact I also met many “non-hero” labor inspectors, who carried out their work in the cool of air-conditioned offices, entrusting the field investigations to the police, who are known to be often engaged in other ordinary activities of security control in the territory.

Irregular work in agriculture is a well-known and deep-seated plague. Before the announced tragedy that led to the atrocious death of Satnam Singh in the province of Latina, gangmastering had the same characteristics as ten or twenty years ago. The same in ten years if the converging interests of too many subjects are not cut. Not only the fraudulent and cynical entrepreneur, but also representatives of colluding labor organizations, or the managers of the slave trade that ensures a workforce made up of ghosts without residence permits. Yes, there is a lot of connivance and there are many risks in denouncing it.

Is it enough to recruit new inspectors? The National Labor Inspectorate (Inl), through the figure of the director Paolo Pennesi (who for more than ten years has been at the top of the labor inspectors of the Ministry, even before the Inl was born), has announced a new competition announcement for 2024. New forces are welcome. But activities should be certified and the successes of those who inspect should be measured. It is not enough to count the number of inspections, but to evaluate their outcome.

The system is porous, and on the territory – at least where there are no heroes – different interests intersect. To defraud the State, sometimes you don’t even need an undeclared worker. Many agricultural companies prefer to defraud the State by pretending to hire workers for the short time necessary to obtain European contributions. They are the agricultural companies without land. About ten years ago, the INPS suspended 90% of fictitious contracts that ensured union cards, as well as perks for the owners of the companies and social benefits for the families of the fraudsters. It can be done, but it must be equipped with a strong determination to “disturb” the existing balances.

There “interinstitutional consultation” which was discussed in the days following the atrocious death of Satnam Singh, is necessary, but insufficient. Those who preside over the territory cannot not know. Local administrations cannot not know. Trade unions cannot not know. Labor inspectors cannot not know. Of course, then there is the cumbersome justice machine, in which the strings of those who know and report often get jammed. But even in this case, magistrates cannot not know.

In addition to the call for new task forces, and beyond the good will of some hero in the territory, or of some man of good will in the offices, a declaration of war is needed, shared and armed, capable of not looking in the face of any small or large leader of the territory.