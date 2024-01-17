Gangmastering: Alviero Martini fashion company placed under commission

The autonomous prevention measures section of the Court of Milan has ordered thejudicial administration of Alviero Martinia fashion company known for its bags and accessories. The provision was issued as part of an investigation into gangmastering by prosecutor Paolo Storari and the Carabinieri labor inspectorate unit.

Alviero Martini, incapable of stemming phenomena of exploitation

The Milanese company would be considered “incapable – we read in a note from the Carabinieri – of preventing and curbing phenomena of labor exploitation in the context of productive cycle having never done it inspections or audits on the production chain to ascertain the real working conditions or the technical capabilities of the contracting companies as much as facilitate (guiltily) sobjects obtained by substantial evidence relating to the crime of gangmastering”.

Alviero Martini, the testimonies of Chinese workers: “20 shoes a day, 600 euros a month”

The testimonies of the Chinese workers employed in the factories who worked to produce on behalf of the high fashion company are eloquent: “I get paid 1.25 euros per upper (the top of a shoe, ed.) during the week I sleep above the company on the first floor in rooms used as a dormitory (…) in a working day I produce around 20 pairs of shoes (…) I receive a monthly bank transfer of around 600 euros which the owner who produces uppers relating to the Alviero Martini company pays us”.

Alviero Martini, workers in completely illegal micro-cameras in the Chinese factory

The workers, according to the documents, received wages below the poverty line, i.e. just over 6 euros an hour, and were in places with “micro rooms, completely illegal”, with “mold patches” and with “makeshift electrical systems”. As reported by Ansa, another worker wrote: “I receive 50 cents for each finished buckle (…) I have never been examined by the company doctor”. During the week they slept in the “illegal” dormitories of the factories and only at the weekend did they return to their “homes”.

Twenty euros to produce a 350 euro bag

According to investigations, for a product sold on the market at 350 euros, the Chinese factory would have charged 20 euros. Following the chain of production subcontracts, the high fashion company, according to investigators, paid 50 euros for the final product. Then sold for 350 euros.

Alviero Martini: “Neither the company nor its representatives are under investigation”

The Alviero Martini company commented with a note: “With reference to the press news relating to our company, Alviero Martini communicates that it has promptly made itself available to the relevant authorities, Furthermore, neither the Company nor its representatives were under investigation, in order to guarantee and implement compliance with the regulations on labor protection by all its suppliers”. The press release continues: “In any case, it is reiterated that all the Company's supply relationships are governed by a precise code of ethics to protect work and workers with which every supplier is bound. Where illegal activities carried out by third parties emerge, introduced without the knowledge of the Company into the production chain, absolutely contrary to company values, reserves the right to intervene in the most appropriate ways and places, in order to protect workers first and foremost and the company itself”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

