Work: Landini, ‘3 million people forced into black, government and institutions should stop burying their heads in the sand’

“There are 3 million people forced to work illegally in all sectors of our country. It’s time to say enough, It’s time for governments and institutions to stop burying their heads in the sand and act to apply the laws that exist and cancel the foolish ones that have favored this system.” This was stated by the general secretary of the Cgil, Maurizio Landini, on the sidelines of the demonstration organized by the union in Latina.

Gangmastering: Landini, ‘dispute to defeat it together with undeclared work and deaths’

“Today we want to open a real dispute to defeat gangmastering, undeclared work and deaths at work.” This was stated by the general secretary of the Cgil, Maurizio Landini, from the stage of the national demonstration ‘Let’s mobilize against inhumanity’ that is taking place in Latina. “A permanent dispute in every workplace, in every territory and with every level of confrontation: government, institutions, local authorities and counterpart. We want answers and to produce a change. It is the best way to remember Satnam Singh and to ask for justice. No one should ever die at work or be forced to be exploited under gangmasters or black labor”, Landini emphasizes.

Work: Landini, ‘Bossi-Fini creates clandestinity, it must absolutely be eliminated’

“One of the problems we have in our country is called Bossi-Fini. It is an absurd law that absolutely must be cancelled, it is there for all to see” and “creates illegal immigrants, because the people who come here to work are not given a residence permit, and are forced to live in a system of exploitation, clandestinity and in demented living conditions”. This was stated by the general secretary of the Cgil, Maurizio Landini, on the sidelines of the demonstration organized by the union in Latina.