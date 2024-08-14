Gangmastering, Carabinieri checks throughout Italy: almost 53% of companies are irregular

The Carabinieri, to strengthen the effectiveness of the activity of contrasting the phenomenon of ‘gangmastering’, has planned a structured campaign of contrast, carried out from the first to the 10th of August throughout the national territory, with the establishment of inspection teams composed of Carabinieri from territorial departments (Stations, Tenancies and Companies) and specialized personnel from the Carabinieri Command for Labour Protection. The activities were preceded by a meticulous consultation and careful analysis of the data present in the databases available to the Carabinieri, in order to identify companies potentially at risk. At the end of the activities, 958 companies were checked, of which 507 were found to be irregular (52.92%).



During the inspections, 4,960 job positions were checked, of which 1,268 were found to be irregular (of these, 346 were “undeclared” workers); among the workers checked, 2,314 were non-EU workers, of whom 213 were found to be employed “undeclared”, and 29 were minors, of whom 9 were employed “undeclared”. 145 measures of suspension of business activity were issued (15.13% of the 958 companies inspected), of which 75 for “undeclared work”, 41 for serious violations in terms of health and safety in the workplace and, in 29 cases, for both hypotheses; in addition, 144 warning measures were issued and 848 administrative prescriptions were issued.

As regards the contrast to criminally relevant conduct, a total of 486 people were reported at liberty to the Judicial Authorityresponsible for violations of the Consolidated Law on Immigration, of the legislation on health and safety in the workplace and of other criminal offences. Of these 486 people, 19 were reported at liberty for the crime of illicit intermediation and exploitation of labour, the so-called “gangmaster” (art. 603 bis CP), ascertaining the criminal conduct in the provinces of Turin, Brescia, Mantua, Verona, Piacenza, Ascoli Piceno, Perugia, Rieti, Rome, Teramo, Pescara, Caltanissetta, Syracuse and Nuoro; as a result of this, 50 workers were freed from exploitation. Finally, fines and sanctions for over 4,900,000.00 Euro were imposed and 3 vans for the transport of agricultural workers in the fields were seized.