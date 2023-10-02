Gangmastering, 10 arrests in the Matera area for exploitation of foreign labourers

Operation “Veritas” was launched in the early hours of dawn on October 2 carried out in the municipalities of Policoro, Scanzano Jonico, Pisticci and Bernalda: ten precautionary custody orders carried out by the Carabinieri of the Policoro company and the Labor Inspectorate Unit of Matera.

In the request made by the Public Prosecutor’s Office and issued by the investigating judge, the ten people are held responsible in various capacities for criminal association aimed at illicit intermediation and multi-aggravated labor exploitation (articles 416 paragraph 1, 2, 3 5. of the criminal code in conjunction with art. 3 Law 146/2006 603 hs cp.).

Article being updated…

