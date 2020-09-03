Cremation in the streets Manikarnika Ghat in Varanasi has been flooded so much that cremation is not being done here. There is a problem in burning the dead body here. People are finding a place in the streets and making pyre and cremating their loved ones.

Roofing Due to the rise in the water level, people in the ancestral side are also facing difficulties in offering tarpan. People are offering on the roofs of houses, ashrams and guest houses on the banks of the Ganges and offering tarpan.

Boats stopped operating The Ganges water in Varanasi has reached the danger mark and is continuously increasing. The steps of the Ganges Ghat have completely sunk. Alert has been issued here and the operation of the boats has been stopped.

Many temples submerged in water The main steps of the Shitala Mata Temple at Dashashwamedh Ghat are completely submerged. Many temples have sunk more than half the river. People have to wait for 5 to 6 hours for their last rites.

NDRF and Jal Police on alert Preparations have also been completed at the administrative level due to the Ganga boom. The NDRF team along with the water police has been put on alert by the district administration. Flood posts are also being built. The Municipal Corporation is ready to deal with the team of Water Police and NDRF.

Varanasi news, Prayagraj news has increased the water level of river Ganga. In Kashi, the water level of the Ganges has increased so much that people’s lives have started getting affected, where many ghats have been submerged in the river. Many temples have been drowned. The Ganges water has reached the low-lying area. Filling of water in the ghats is a problem for those who perform tarpan at Pitrapaksh. Many people have to go to the streets outside the ghats for the last rites.