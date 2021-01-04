Highlights: Ganga, which settled in Shiva’s coats, is still polluted in the city of Mahadev.

Now the number of devotees who take a dip in the Ganges is also decreasing.

Along with this, the devotees are also shying away from reaching the Ganges water.

Abhishek Jaiswal, Varanasi

‘No one has sent me here, nor have I come here, Mother Ganga has called me.’ These are the words of Prime Minister Narendra Modi… which he said on his arrival at Kashi during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. He had said, ‘There is hope among Hindus across the country that now mother Ganga will also have good days. But even after six years, except in some places in Kashi, the water of the Ganges is not even worth bathing away.

People are distraught from Ganges water

The Ganges, which settled in Shiva’s coats, is still polluted in the city of Mahadev. The situation is that due to the increasing pollution in the Ganges water, now the number of devotees who take a dip in the Ganges is also decreasing day by day. Along with this, devotees are now shying away from Ganga water from Achman. However, devotees who have unwavering faith in Maa Ganga are still bathing and chanting from it.

150 MLD sewage going into the Ganges every day

According to government figures, a total of 30 big and small drains fall in the Mokshadayini Ganga in Varanasi district. Of these, the Ganga water causes the most damage due to the drain falling directly into the Ganges at Nagwa and at Rajghat. 40 to 42 MLD sewage is flowing directly into the Ganges daily from the Nagwa drain alone. Apart from this, about 150 MLD sewage from small drains is going into Ganga daily.

Sewage water falling in Ganges even after taping

According to government data, taping of several small drains from two large sewage treatment plants (STPs) running in the city has been closed. But even after taping, the sewage water from these drains is still falling into the Ganges. This is the reason that devotees are now avoiding bathing in the Ganges at many ghats.

‘PM, CM come machines for cleaning’

Nbt online Talking to Shambhunath Manjhi said that when leaders like PM, CM come to Kashi, machines are installed in the Ganga for cleaning. But after they leave, the situation becomes the same again.

‘Devotees are crossing the Ganges for bathing in the Ganges’

Babu Sahni, who operates the boat in the Ganges, said that due to the increasing pollution in the Ganges, devotees cross the Ganges for bathing in the Ganges. Even today, sewage water falls directly into the Ganges, which is polluting the Ganges.

This is the claim of the officials

Kalika Singh, an official of the Central Pollution Control Board, an organization monitoring the health of the Ganges, claims that the Ganges water has already been cleaned. The amount of oxygen in water is as much as it should be in bath water. He further said that the construction of two STPs in Varanasi is the last phase.

Once the STP plants of Ramna and Ramnagar are started, the Ganges water will be further cleaned. Along with Nagwa, the drains falling in the Ganges at Samanghat and Ramnagar will soon be closed. However, how much his claim proves to be true, it will tell only in time to come.