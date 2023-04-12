Statements by Ecuadorian Interior Minister Juan Zapata to state television:

• The attack was carried out by 30 heavily armed persons linked to organized crime gangs.

• The attackers arrived at the port by boats and cars, and there were about two thousand people there at the time of the attack in the morning.

• The attack took place because the fishermen preferred that one criminal organization take over security in the port, so another competing organization launched the attack in retaliation.

The Public Prosecutor announced in a tweet on “Twitter” that “7 bodies were recovered from the port of Artizanal” in the Esmeraldas region, with the presence of two other bodies from a nearby health center, where they were transferred to the local morgue.

He added that one of the taxis used to transport the attackers was found abandoned at the port.

About Esmeralda and Ecuador

• Esmeralda is an impoverished province that has been under a state of emergency since March 3 due to its high levels of crime and violence.

• Ecuador is located between Colombia and Peru, the largest producers of cocaine in the world, as it is smuggled to the United States and Europe from the ports of Ecuador.

• As a result, Ecuador has seen a recent increase in the level of drug-related crime.

• The crime rate doubled from 14 per 100,000 citizens in 2021, to 25 in the following year.