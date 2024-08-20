Home World

The rampant gang crime in Sweden threatens to spill over the border into Denmark. Police and politicians are alarmed.

Stockholm/Copenhagen – Sweden has been fighting gang crime for years. More and more Children and young people are involved. Now the gang war threatens to spill over into Denmark. Recently there have been several incidents in which young suspects from Sweden attempted to commit murders in Denmark Copenhagen warns the Swedish government.

Copenhagen on alert: Swedish gang wars claim victims in Denmark

Sweden is actually a safe country. But gang wars are becoming more and more of a problem. “Gang crime – with isolated violent clashes – occurs mainly in some parts of Stockholm, Gothenburg and Malmö,” says the Travel advice from the Federal Foreign Office (As of August 20, 2024). Already in 2020, the number of firearm deaths in Sweden was 4.6 deaths per million inhabitants. For comparison: In EU-On average, 1.6 people per million inhabitants died from firearms across Europe.

Members of the gang Loyal To Familia (LTF) in front of the municipal courthouse in Copenhagen, Denmark. © Ritzau Scanpix/imago/Archive image

According to Swedish Justice Minister Gunnar Strömmer, 62,000 people can be linked to gangs. The number of unreported cases may be significantly higher. In Denmark, the police registered 1,257 people who were linked to gangs at the end of 2023. The trend is rising. In mid-August, the police in the Danish capital received reinforcements due to a suspected gang war in Copenhagen. “Visiting zones” have also been set up, it was said in a noticeThere, officers are allowed to carry out random checks on people and cars without any specific suspicion of a crime.

The trigger was the fatal shooting of a 43-year-old in Copenhagen on August 8. According to research by Extra Blade A conflict is currently simmering between the influential Danish gang Loyal to Familia (LTF) and a breakaway gang founded by the former number two of LTF and controlled from abroad. “The conflict has led to several violent incidents,” said a statement from the Copenhagen police. According to the National Council for Crime Prevention, the increase in violent crimes is mainly due to perpetrators between the ages of 15 and 29.

43,000 euros for a murder? Danish Justice Minister warns of “child soldiers”

According to the Danish broadcaster, criminal gangs in Denmark are recruiting DR Swedish youths via the Telegram platform. The tasks include grenade throwing, violence, vandalism, but also contract killings. For each murder, the gangs offer the young people DR 300,000 to 500,000 Swedish kronor. That is about 30,700 to 44,000 euros. The former deputy police inspector of the Copenhagen police, Jens Møller Jensen, calls the corresponding Telegram posts “frightening” and “worrying”. Since April 2024, there have been 25 such cases of recruitment of Swedish citizens in Denmark, as DR reported.

Danish Justice Minister Peter Hummelgaard spoke on Danish broadcaster TV2 of “child soldiers”: “The new thing is that we are dealing with Danish criminal groups that buy assassins and child soldiers from Sweden, where it is possible to recruit them for tasks in Denmark.” According to experts, recruitment takes place not only via Telegram but also partly via Signal, TikTok or Instagram.

At the end of July, shots were fired in the Nørrebro district and a 16-year-old Swedish citizen was arrested. On August 5, a 17-year-old shot an 18-year-old six times in the Frederiksberg district of the Danish capital. About a week later, police arrested a 25-year-old Swede in the Tingbjerg district who was armed with two hand grenades.

These are the reasons behind Sweden’s gang problem – and how Denmark wants to fight back

Denmark’s Justice Minister Hummelgaard announced that he would put pressure on the Swedish government to get the problem under control. So far, Sweden has been relatively defenseless against gang crime. In the fight against gang wars, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson announced in September last year that he would call in the military for help. Three people died within less than 24 hours, presumably in fights between rival gangs.

Gang violence is becoming an increasing problem in Sweden and Denmark. © Michael Bihlmayer/imago/Symbolbild

Experts see loud NZZ There are three reasons for the rampant gang crime in Sweden: the overwhelmed police, a policy that has turned a blind eye for too long and socioeconomic segregation. Prefabricated housing projects in the suburbs of socially disadvantaged areas have been neglected for too long. While private schools are getting better and better, schools in underprivileged areas are increasingly lacking resources. Many young people have no prospects without school education.

Denmark’s Justice Minister launched a media offensive in Sweden to deter potential recruits. “You won’t get off lightly just because you’re a minor,” the politician warned the Swedish news agency TTHe also established stricter border controls and plans closer cooperation between Danish and Swedish police.