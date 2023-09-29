Gang Violence | The Swedish Defense Forces will start supporting the police in combating gang violence

Within the framework of the current legislation, Sweden wants to increase cooperation between the police and the army, so that the police can better respond to increased street violence.

in Sweden the country’s defense forces begin to support the police in combating gang violence.

Prime Minister of Sweden Ulf Kristersson and the Minister of Justice Gunnar Strömmer held a press conference on the matter on Friday.

“The wave of violence we are seeing is unprecedented in Sweden and Europe. Sweden is in a very special situation”, the Prime Minister Kristersson said.

According to him, within the framework of the current legislation, Sweden strives to increase cooperation between the police and the army, so that the police can better respond to increased street violence.

In the long term, the aim is to change the law so that the police can request help more flexibly in exceptional situations, Kristersson said.

According to him, the law should have been changed a long time ago.

According to Minister of Justice Strömmer, it is not yet clear exactly how the law is to be changed.

Prime minister met with the commander of the defense forces earlier today by Micael Bydén and the police chief Anders Thornberg.

According to Kristersson, Director General Thornberg had stated that the police are not able to do all their work alone in this situation.

Kristersson reminded that the police and the army have very different tasks in society.

Strömmer stated that the monopoly on the use of force will continue to belong only to the police. We hope for the kind of support from the army that does not include the use of force, he said.

According to Kristersson, including all Nordic prime ministers Petteri Orpo have been willing to help Sweden.

“They are committed to helping, but they also have concerns. They don’t want gang violence to spread to their countries as well,” Kristersson stated.

September has been exceptionally violent in Sweden. More than ten people have been shot dead.

More people have been injured in the shootings and killed in explosions.

Most of the incidents are suspected to be related to gang violence and especially to the internal confrontations of the Foxtrot criminal gang.

Former Prime Minister of Sweden Magdalena Andersson insisted on Thursday that the military should help the police in curbing gang violence.

Among other things, Andersson suggested that the army could do the patrolling that belongs to the police or assist with technical know-how.

Currently, the Swedish Defense Forces can help the police, for example, in transportation and in connection with a terrorist attack.