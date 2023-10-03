Gang Violence | Swedish journalist: Several gangs spreading from Sweden to Finland – Cooperating with Finns on the drug market

When one gang weakens, another takes its place and takes over the drug market, says Diamant Salihu, who wrote a book about gang warfare.

HS told on Monday the very violent Swedish Dödspatrullen gang landed in Finland. Journalist who wrote a non-fiction book about gang wars Diamant Salihu says that Dödspatrullen is by no means the only violent Swedish gang that aims for the Finnish drug market.

“Four of the leading figures of Dödspatrullen are imprisoned, which is why the gang is no longer as strong as before. But other gangs have already taken over the drug market space vacated by the Dödspatrullen,” Salihu told HS by phone on Tuesday.

Gangs are driven to spread by a simple formula, Salihu summarizes: “More money, more power, more influence.”

Diamant Salihu’s book was published in Finnish last year.

In the media numerous violent clashes between dozens of Swedish gangs have previously been reported. As a writer, Salihu has closely studied the phenomenon called gang warfare for years. His book was published last year Until everyone dies in Finnish (Johnny Kniga, 2022).

The gang members themselves call the reality colored by the clashes “war”, and in war everything is allowed, Salihu reminds. Gangs have weapons at their disposal, even military weapons and explosives. According to Salihu, the weapons used by the gangs come from the Balkans, for example, and the explosives are made by themselves. The gang members have enough expertise for that, says Salihu.

It goes without saying that if the Swedish gangs continue to spread to Finland, the weapons will follow. Gangs recruit minors, and in their use of force, they do not hesitate to produce outside victims, says Salihu.

“They strive to show what they are capable of, and thereby gain fame and influence. Among other things, social media is used as a tool for recruitment and networking.”

By name Salihu mentions one gang, Foxtrot, which has been one of Dödspatrullen’s competitors, according to Salihu even more violent.

“Foxtrot is already in Finland”, Salihu claims. However, there is no confirmed information on the matter.

According to Salihu, gangs cooperate with Finnish gangs or street gangs in the drug business. The spread is taking place widely in the Nordic region, in addition to Finland to Norway, among others.

“Finland is a market just like Sweden or Norway. Networking between gangs is already underway.”

To the question of whether there is anything that can be done, or whether Finland’s measures to prevent the spread of gang violence are already hopelessly late. Despite everything, Salihu seems to believe in the Nordic legal system and cooperation between the countries, but it needs to be strengthened.

“Recently, there have been ten murders in gang showdowns, of which only three have been solved. We need more arrests, more prosecutors, a strong judiciary to weaken the gangs,” says Salihu.

However, when one gang weakens, another takes its place and takes over the drug market.

“The escalation must be stopped, the cycles of revenge must be broken.”