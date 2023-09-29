Gang Violence | Sweden should consider a curfew, says the chairman of the legal committee to DN

“The police’s toolbox should be bigger than it is today,” says Richard Jomshof, chairman of the Swedish Legal Committee.

Curfew consideration and calculation of criminal liability from age fifteen to thirteen. These are some of the ways in which the chairman of the Swedish Legal Committee Richard Jomshof would fight against the ever-increasing gang crime in the country.

The Swedish Democratic Party’s Jomshof tells about it Dagens Nyheterin in an interview published on Friday.

Jomshof would add stronger means to the police’s selection. He would take a model from, for example, France, where municipalities were able to impose temporary curfews during last summer’s riots.

“Of course, it should only be used in exceptional situations. And the police should decide on the matter themselves, if the situation requires it. The police’s toolbox should be bigger than it is today,” he says.

In several in recent shooting incidents, both victims and perpetrators have been children and young people.

In several in recent shooting incidents, both victims and perpetrators have been children and young people.

In Sweden, criminal liability begins at the age of 15. That’s why criminals use young people to commit serious crimes, because they are not criminally responsible for them because of their age, says Jomshof.

Jomshof would be willing to reduce criminal liability to thirteen years of age.

He also believes that the army should be able to help the police in curbing gang violence. The position receives support from the country’s highest decision-makers: on Thursday the Prime Minister of Sweden, the moderate coalition Ulf Kristersson told at the press conference that he will investigate the possibility of the defense forces helping the police in the fight against gang crime.

The same demanded on Thursday also the chairman of the Social Democratic Party, former prime minister Magdalena Andersson.

"We will do what is necessary to restore security to Sweden," Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson told a press conference on Thursday.

Jomshof also wants to increase the number of voluntary returns of immigrants, which has been one of the key goals of the anti-immigration Sweden Democratic Party.

“Anyone who does not want to be part of Sweden and make a positive contribution to the country should not be here. It doesn’t matter if you come from a neighboring country or the Middle East. For me, it’s very simple,” says Jomshof.

“I didn’t get into politics to be comfortable, but because there are things in Sweden that need to be changed.”

On the other hand, one of the main perpetrators of the ongoing cycle of violence, the gang leader called “Kurdiketut”. Rawa Majid, has left Sweden voluntarily and is now hiding in Turkey. From there, he is suspected of ordering murders and explosions in Sweden.

Turkey does not seem to have cooperated in the matter With the Swedish authorities, Dagens Nyheter says. According to Jomshof, withdrawing aid from Turkey could be considered as one means of putting pressure on Turkey.

Means to curb gang violence have been featured recently, as Sweden’s escalating gang violence has taken more turns. Earlier this week, three people were killed in gang-related violence in Stockholm and Uppsala in just one day.

With more than ten shooting incidents, this past September is the darkest in Sweden in four years. Since 2018, more than 270 people have died in shootings in Sweden, and the police have estimated that around 30,000 people belong to gangs.